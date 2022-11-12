As Vietnam veteran Bill Fetterolf of Albion addressed an audience of more than 100 people Friday at Active Aging Inc. in Meadville, audience member Chuck Smith was among a few people in attendance who knew first-hand what Fetterolf was talking about.
One of three featured speakers at the “Through a Veteran’s Eye: A Salute” event, Fetterolf played scenes from films he shot with a movie camera during his time at war. Originally shot with no audio, the images were accompanied by Fetterolf’s gravelly voice narrating his memories from many years after the fact but with a surprising level of detail.
Fetterolf recounted both the mundane and the bloody experiences of wartime: 6-foot-long poisonous snakes were nicknamed “Charlie Two-Steps” — “When they bite you, you take two steps and you’re dead,” Fetterolf said.
Near-daily bursts of rain were a constant annoyance, as were the mosquitoes that followed. His exposed hand was once the recipient of 55 mosquito bites, Fetterolf recalled. “They love to get you right in the tender spot,” he said, pointing to where two fingers rubbed against each other. Cots were never placed next to sand-bagged walls in tents, he explained, for fear of rats that would burrow through the bags.
The occasional water buffalo made an appearance as well, as did scenes of combat — even a glimpse of the wound left by shrapnel that struck his torso as North Vietnamese forces launched the Tet Offensive in late January 1968.
“It was real,” Smith said of Fetterolf’s description of the day-to-day life of an American soldier fighting in Vietnam in the late 1960s. Smith should know.
While Fetterolf spent 330 days in the war from 1967 to 1968, first in armored cavalry and later in the infantry, Smith served as an infantry soldier from 1969 to 1970.
“He was a grunt — 11 Bravo,” said fellow infantryman Richard Lee, smiling at Smith from across the table and referencing the Army’s job code for the role they had both held as younger men.
Chuck Smith, his wife, Debbie Smith, and Lee were among those who attended the Veteran’s Day tradition that filled the Active Aging community room, and the group was typical of the gathering. In the break following Fetterolf’s presentation, they quickly fell into comfortable recollections of the role the military had played in their lives. Swapping actual war stories, they compared metaphorical notes on the talk.
“It brings back — I remember the mud,” Smith said. “You were never dry —.”
“And the water buffalo story —,” Debbie Smith added, each participant in the conversation tossing out their own memory before the others had finished theirs.
“And the critters,” said Lee, who entered the Army in 1980 and eventually retired in 2009 after a break in his service. “You laid back on your ruck, and you put your towel on your neck. Anything that crawls up over you, you leave it cross.”
Fetterolf’s films, in short, were evocative, bringing to mind the day-to-day realities, as well as the incongruities that often accompany military service. Smith had his own snake experience in Vietnam, he said. Armed with a machete, he was clearing a field of fire as his unit did every night before setting out defensive mines and trip wires. He grabbed a branch only to discover a bamboo viper on it.
“I always thought I was more afraid of the snakes then I was the Viet Cong,” Smith said, still sounding a little surprised at the observation even a half century later.
For event organizer Tami Boylan, hearing such stories and eliciting such stories is the point of the annual salute to veterans.
“It’s so important to pay tribute and honor those who are still here and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Boylan said after Fetterolf’s presentation. “I just feel everybody needs to take a moment to thank a veteran.”
For Fetterolf, recounting his experiences and acknowledging the sometimes contradictory nature of those experiences serves another purpose.
One moment, for instance, he indulged the gallows humor common among grunts, telling audience members how he and his fellow soldiers ate with plastic silverware and paper plates when they were on patrol.
“Everyday was a picnic,” he said to a roomful of laughter. It’s a line that sounds like it’s been used before in one of the many similar presentations Fetterolf has given to churches, schools and community organizations.
What remains just as clear, if unstated, is that the experience was no picnic. Recalling the first time he was wounded, Fetterolf mentioned the radio operator next to him, who was shot in the shoulder and spent months recovering in Japan before returning to the unit.
“When he came back, he was messed up in the head,” Fetterolf said. “Of course, a lot of our Vietnam veterans came back that way.
“A lot of people don’t talk about the war,” he continued. “I use my films as therapy to talk about the war, and it’s been nice.”
