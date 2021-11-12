Don Allen finds himself drawn to the sorts of military memorabilia that were on display Thursday at the annual “Through a Veteran’s Eye: A Salute” event at Active Aging Inc.
Looking through the items — helmets, covers and clothing from various time periods, a wooden crate that once contained C-rations, a war bond sold to support mid-20th century military efforts — Allen couldn’t help but wonder about the lives led by the soldiers who had used them.
Allen’s thoughts of the stories behind the exhibit items mixed with his own Veteran’s Day reminiscences of a 21-year career as a jet engine mechanic in the Air Force.
“I like to respect the guys that went before us,” Allen said. “They are why we are able to be here today in a free country to live and do as we choose for the most part.”
His own military experience, which stretched from 1956 to 1977, proved to be an overwhelmingly positive time.
“I loved every day of it — wish I could go back. That’s why I’m here today,” Allen said. “It was a great life — wish everybody could experience it that’s healthy enough.”
Allen was among about 60 people who attended the 22nd edition of the Veteran’s Day event at Active Aging. The 2021 version offered a more traditional format after the pandemic severely limited last year’s event.
In the past, Through a Veteran’s Eye has alternated one-day versions of the event with three-day conferences, according to Senior Center Services Director Tami Boylan, who chairs the committee that organized the event. In recent years, however, even prior to the pandemic, the yearly salute to veterans has been reduced to a half-day, breakfast-only activity.
“Those were remarkable events,” Boylan said in announcing this year’s return to offering multiple speakers and meals. “Unfortunately at this time a three-day event is not possible. We have lost so many of our veterans and committee members over the years, and time, space and resources are not as readily available as they used to be.”
Organizers hope to find additional volunteers so that the tradition can be continued, Boylan added.
Like volunteers, the number of participants in this year’s event was down significantly as well from 2019, when more than 125 people filled the community meeting room for breakfast.
The drop-in participation fits with what Tony Digiacomo described as a substantial drop in the county’s veteran population in recent years. Digiacomo, the Crawford County Veterans Services Officer, said about 160 veterans in the county have already died this year with a similar toll the previous year.
As fewer and fewer World War II veterans remain and as Vietnam-era veterans grow older, Digiacomo stressed the value, especially for younger people, of listening to the stories of past military service. Those stories are often more likely to come out on Nov. 11, he added, when veterans who may have met with indifference or worse upon their return now tend to encounter “overwhelming support.”
Digiacomo talks to veterans on a daily basis, but he still notices a difference when the day dedicated to honoring military service takes former members out of the everyday routine of their post-service life.
“It’s one of the best days of the year for me because I can sit around and talk to these guys,” he said. “The stories flow. … It’s pretty phenomenal to get some of that history that you don’t normally get.”
Rich Anton provided such a story Thursday.
Anton, a program director for Forever Media who hosts a morning radio show on Rocky 94.3 and 107.7 FM, told the story of his uncle — a story that had been lost until recently.
Sgt. James Anton died at 23 in a September 1942 training exercise when the B-26B Marauder he was flying in crashed into the Gulf of Mexico just south of Tampa, Florida. By the time Rich Anton was born 17 years later — with his uncle’s name as his middle name — the memory of James Anton had been largely locked away by bereaved family members.
When his father died last year, Rich Anton received the literal lockbox that contained many of the remnants of his uncle’s life. Some of those items could be seen in a slideshow projected behind Anton on Thursday: photos from a visit home during a wartime furlough, pages from a journal his uncle kept faithfully from the time he enlisted throughout his nearly 18 months in the Army and the Army Air Forces.
His uncle’s dream was to fly planes, Anton said as he read excerpts, and the diary records each of James Anton’s new experiences in flight as he eventually gains time at the controls.
“I was taken by his youthful excitement,” Anton told the crowd. “He was in it 110 percent — nothing getting in his way as far as learning what he needed to learn. He knew the team he was on. He knew what the mission was going to be.”
His uncle’s excitement was evident through the final entry in his diary, which came about six hours before he died at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sept. 2, 1942.
“This morning at 8 a.m. went to 7,000 feet, practiced single-engine operations. Flew on one engine well, got a runaway prop while starting up again. Worked out OK though,” James Anton wrote. “Beautiful flying — went above three layers of clouds, like a picture. Makes one realize that flying is the best job. Going to get more of it tonight from 11:30 p.m. till 4 a.m.”
