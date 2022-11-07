Veteran’s Day Salute Committee
Through a Veteran’s Eye: A Salute – Friday, November 11, 2022
8:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies Begin
Music by MASH Brass Ensemble
Welcome – Krista Geer and Vantage
Invocation
Flag Raising To the Colors (VFW Post 2006)
National Anthem (MASH students)
Moment of Silence and Pledge of Allegiance
8:00 – 10:00 Veteran’s Affairs Available for Questions and Information
8:30 – 8:40 Missing Man (Post 52)
8:40 – 9:00 Continental Breakfast
9:00 – 10:00 Dr. Richard Turk “Battle of Midway”
10:00 – 10:15 Break, Displays
10:15 – 11:15 William Fetterolf “Vietnam 1967-68” (will use dvd video)
11:15 – 11:30 Break
11:30 – 12:00 William McComas Navy Civilian (could show some slides)
12:00 – 1:00 Buffet Lunch, Recognize all Veterans
1:00 – 2:00 Quilts of Valor
2PM Pictures & Close
2022 Veteran’s Day Salute Committee members:
Agnes Folmar
Coral Hudson
Dr. Abe Finton
John Amato
Kaylie Horvat
Rich Krankota
Sandy Porter
Shelly Evans
Terry Mahoney
Bill Hohmann
Sgt. Jason Heintzel
Dr. Alexis Hart
Tami Boylan-Chair
Chanel Cook
