Veteran’s Day Salute Committee

Through a Veteran’s Eye: A Salute – Friday, November 11, 2022

8:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies Begin

Music by MASH Brass Ensemble

Welcome – Krista Geer and Vantage

Invocation

Flag Raising To the Colors (VFW Post 2006)

National Anthem (MASH students)

Moment of Silence and Pledge of Allegiance

8:00 – 10:00 Veteran’s Affairs Available for Questions and Information

8:30 – 8:40 Missing Man (Post 52)

8:40 – 9:00 Continental Breakfast

9:00 – 10:00 Dr. Richard Turk “Battle of Midway”

10:00 – 10:15 Break, Displays

10:15 – 11:15 William Fetterolf “Vietnam 1967-68” (will use dvd video)

11:15 – 11:30 Break

11:30 – 12:00 William McComas Navy Civilian (could show some slides)

12:00 – 1:00 Buffet Lunch, Recognize all Veterans

1:00 – 2:00 Quilts of Valor

2PM Pictures & Close

2022 Veteran’s Day Salute Committee members:

Agnes Folmar

Coral Hudson

Dr. Abe Finton

John Amato

Kaylie Horvat

Rich Krankota

Sandy Porter

Shelly Evans

Terry Mahoney

Bill Hohmann

Sgt. Jason Heintzel

Dr. Alexis Hart

Tami Boylan-Chair

Chanel Cook

