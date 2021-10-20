TITUSVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Legislative Service Deputy Director Tammy Barlet testified before the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health recently regarding several pieces of pending legislation.
She spoke about how Vet Centers are a vital resource for veterans, and the importance of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Veteran Justice Outreach program.
“As the demand for veterans treatment courts increases, the program’s success faces barriers and challenges due to lack of financial support, open-minded prosecutors, and reliance on judges to volunteer for the position,” Barlet said on the importance of holding VA accountable for the program.
• • •
The Senate passed VFW-supported Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021. This legislation would require the VA to coordinate maternity care programs with community providers to meet the unique needs of pregnant and postpartum veterans. It would also require a report on maternal mortality rates, and racial and ethnic disparities in care. The bill, which passed the House in May, now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for signature.
• • •
The Senate passed VFW-supported S.B. 544 to direct the VA to designate one week each year as “Buddy Check Week.”
This legislation would promote outreach and education concerning wellness checks for veterans. In addition, the VA would provide scripts as well as online and in-person training for veterans to facilitate successful buddy checks.
• • •
To reduce the risk of exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Defense (DOD) electronically extended the expiration dates of ID cards. The DOD has now requested that all dependents of active-duty service members, and Reserve and National Guard service members and their dependents, schedule appointments immediately as these cards will expire on Oct. 31.
ID cards of retirees and their dependents that were extended under the above conditions are valid through Jan. 31. The DOD will not issue any further extensions, so schedule your appointments today. ID cards for retirees and their dependents have changed to the "Next Gen" USID cards which are being issued now.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Alan E. Petersen, 23, of Brownton, Minnesota, was assigned to 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Peterson was serving as a bombardier crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire. He will be buried on Oct. 30 in Glencoe, Minnesota.
• Navy Seaman 2nd Class Pete Turk, 20, was assigned to the battleship USS California, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.