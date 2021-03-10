TITUSVILLE — There is a change of location for the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars 28th District meeting.
It will take place at Reynolds Post No. 7599,115 Edgewood Drive, Greenville, at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The auxiliary meeting will be held at the same location.
The 28th District covers the counties of Erie, Mercer and Crawford.
Members in good standing are encouraged to attend and those attending are asked to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
• • •
Daylight Saving Time goes into effect Sunday at 2 a.m.
Here's a little history before we spring forward.
Daylight Saving Time has been in effect in the United States and Europe since World War I as an effort to conserve fuel needed to provide electric power.
Most European countries made the change on April 30, 1916. The plan was not formally adopted in the United States until March 19, 1918.
When World War I ended, it was repealed in 1919.
During Word War II, President Franklin Roosevelt instituted year-round Daylight Saving Time, called "War Time," from Feb. 9, 1942, to Sept. 30, 1945.
The law was changed several more times and finally, the Energy Policy Act of 2005 extended Daylight Saving Time in the U.S. beginning in 2007.
• • •
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Reps. Daniel Meuser, R-Pa., and David Trone, D-Maryland, introduced legislation to improve the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs adaptive automobile grant program.
S.B. 444 and H.R. 1361 would allow eligible disabled veterans to receive an adaptive automobile grant every 10 years.
Currently, they may only receive one adaptive automobile grant during their lifetime, despite the fact that automobiles are typically only useful for 10 years.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Pfc. Juan F. Gutierrez, 26, was a member of 200th Coast Artillery Regiment, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Services are pending.
• Army Master Sgt. James Hart Jr., 25, of Hopkins, Texas, was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Hart will be buried June 8 in Winterfield, Texas.
• Army Cpl. Ralph S. Boughman, 21, of Union, South Carolina, was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Boughman will be buried May 15 in his hometown.
• Army Cpl. David B. Milano, 17, of Chicago, was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Milano will be buried in Ogden, Utah. Services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.