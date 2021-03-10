Lizette R. Fugagli, 79, of Meadville, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Wesbury United Methodist Community. Lizette was born in Meadville, on January 29, 1942, a daughter of the late Alfonzo and Thelma (Marvin) Fugagli. In the 1960's and '70's, Lizette owned and operated Lizette's Yarn a…