TITUSVILLE — Matthew “Fritz” Mihelcic testified before a joint hearing of the House and Senate Committees on Veterans’ Affairs.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) commander-in-chief delivered the group’s top priority of toxic exposure reform, telling Congress to pass comprehensive legislation for veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals during their time in service.
“For generations, veterans have returned home from war with an array of unexplained health conditions and illnesses associated with the toxic exposures and environmental hazards they encountered in service. Today is no different, and toxic exposure has become synonymous with military service. For this reason, the time is now for Congress to change the way veterans receive health care and benefits to help save our lives,” Mihelcic said.
• • •
The House passed the VFW-supported House Resolution 3967, the Honoring our PACT Act of 2021. The passage of this comprehensive toxic exposure bill came the day following Mihelcic’s speech at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in support of this legislation and his testimony in front of a joint session of the House and Senate Committees on Veterans’ Affairs.
The VFW now calls on the Senate to pass comprehensive toxic exposure legislation.
• • •
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is proposing a rule to add nine rare respiratory cancers to the list of presumptive conditions for particulate matter exposure from service in Southwest Asia.
The VFW sees this as a step in the right direction to help veterans exposed to burn pits, but remains committed to passing legislation such as the Honoring our PACT Act and the COST of War Act to codify VA’s presumptive process.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Chief Water Tender White, 40, of Yorkville, Tennessee, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on April 19 in Dyer, Tennessee.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Eugene P. Shauvin, 25, was assigned to the 95th Troop Carrier Squadron, 440th Troop Carrier Group. On Sep. 17, 1944, the C-47 Skytrain aircraft he was piloting was shot down over Belgium. Interment services are pending.
• Army Sgt. Roy C. Delauter 21 of Smithburg Maryland, was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion 32nd Infantry Regiment. He was reported killed in action on Dec. 1, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. He will be buried in his hometown on April 22.
• Army 1st lt. Myles W. Esmay 21 of Utica New York, was assigned to Company B. 236th Engineering Combat Battalion. He was reported killed in action on June 7, 1944, in Burma. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, at a date to be determined.
• Army Air Force 1st. Lt. John J. Heffernan Jr. 24 of Brooklyn, New York, was assigned to 490th Bomb Squadron. On Feb. 22, 1944, the B-25G Mitchell Bomber was serving on burst into flames near Burma. Hefferman will be buried in Middle Village New York at a date to be determined.
• Navy Seamen 1st Class James R. Ward, 20, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl harbor. Interment service are pending.
• Army Cpl. William M. Zoellick, 18, was assigned to Company B. 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment. It was reported he died as a prisoner of war on Feb. 27, 1951. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.