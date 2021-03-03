TITUSVILLE —The month of March has many important days — and the month is Women's History Month — and here are just a few.
• March 3: Navy Reserve was established in 1915.
• March 5: Seabee was established in 1942.
• March 13: K-9 Veterans Day.
• March 15: American Legion was established in 1919.
• March 25: Medal of Honor Day (highest medal for valor in combat).
• March 29: National Vietnam Veterans Day.
• • •
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) kicked off its annual March Legislative Conference on Monday with a briefing.
National Legislative Committee members led their department delegations along with the VFW-Student Veterans of America Fellows to present the VFW’s legislative priorities to members of Congress and their staffers.
Although the format was virtual this year, rest assured that the VFW will still make sure that veterans’ voices are heard by our legislators on Capitol Hill.
• • •
Last week, House Veterans’ Affairs Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee Chairwoman Elaine Luria hosted a virtual event on compensation and pension (C&P) exam delays.
VA halted C&P exams in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and although exams have become available again, veterans report significant delays with the entire disability claims process.
"These delays are adding to the ever-growing backlog of disability claims, unnecessarily prolonging veterans from receiving their benefits," said VFW National Legislative Service Associate Director Kristina Keenan.
• • •
This week, Sens. Jon Tester, D-Montana; Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; and Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, introduced the VFW-supported Major Richard Star Act.
U.S. Rep.Gus Bilirakis, R-Florida, along with 58 bipartisan original co-sponsors, have introduced the House companion bill. The bill would eliminate the unjust offset for Chapter 61 military retirees who suffered injuries in combat. The bill is named in honor of Star, who lost his battle with cancer on Feb. 13. Star was a father, husband and decorated war veteran who was medically retired as a result of his combat-related injuries.
• • •
Last week, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation held a virtual fireside chat with Secretary of VA Denis McDonough where he introduced Meg Kabat, the new senior advisor to the secretary for Families, Caregivers and Survivors.
The conversation highlighted the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' priorities and vision to provide support, services and resources to veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. J.L. Hancock, 21, was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.