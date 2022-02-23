TITUSVILLE — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has proposed changes to its schedule for rating disabilities for auditory, respiratory and mental health conditions.
These changes would incorporate modern medical data and terminology, allowing veterans to receive disability ratings based on the most current information.
Ratings of veterans who currently receive VA disability compensation will not be impacted as a result of these changes.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will carefully review the proposed changes and will submit a public comment to the Federal Register.
• • •
We are in the middle of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. It is an annual campaign to provide public awareness and support resources regarding eating disorders.
Anorexia, bulimia and binge eating are examples of eating disorders that can be severe and life-threatening.
According to a VA study, both men and women veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan are three times more likely to have bulimia than their civilian counterparts.
Many veterans’ eating disorders stem from maintaining military body composition standards and experiencing trauma. Several options for eating disorder treatment are available at the VA, including individual and group therapy, medication and whole health.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger, 17, Colville, Washington, was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, on the last night of his unit’s stand at the defensive perimeter near the east side of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Bridger will be buried in Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 21.
• Navy Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Harvey C. Herber, 34, of Tacoma, Washington, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Army Cpl. Lawrence L. Brown, 21, was assigned to Company M, 3rd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was captured on Nov. 26, 1950, after his unit was attacked by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces. Brown was reported as a POW in Camp No. 5. Interment services are pending.
• Army Cpl. Francis J. Jury, 23, was assigned to Heavy Mortar Company, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.