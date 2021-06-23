TITUSVILLE — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Pennsylvania and Auxiliary held its annual convention over the weekend in Pittsburgh which was attended by VFW Commander-in-Chief Hal Roesch.
Nominations and election and installations of officers for 2021-22 took place.
The new officers are:
• VFW Pennsylvania state commander: Nathaniel Smith
• Senior vice commander: Henry Mannella
• Junior vice commander: David Gyger
• Adjutant/quartermaster: John. B. Getz
• Judge advocate: Frank McGowan
• State surgeon: William Roland
• State chaplain: Peter Hook
• National Council member: Glenn Umberger
• Auxiliary results: President Pam Sopher, Senior Vice President Valerie DeCorte, Junior Vice President Mary Jean Mastridge, Chaplain Andrea P. Meintel, Conductress Robin A. Kohler, Guard Cecelia Cook, National Council member Kathy Jo Reinsmith, and Secretary/Treasurer Jodie Bretz Hollinger.
• • •
Last week, the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs introduced comprehensive legislation on toxic exposure, the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021 or the Honoring our PACT Act.
“The number one legislative goal for the VFW is comprehensive toxic exposure reform for all veterans, in the past, present and future,” said VFW National Commander Hal Roesch. “The Honoring our PACT Act accomplishes that goal, and the VFW emphatically supports this bill. Toxic exposures affect veterans from every generation, and the time to act for legislation is now!”
The VFW also supports the Senate’s comprehensive bill, the Comprehensive and Overdue Support for Troops of War Act of 2021 or the COST of War Act. Take action and contact your senators and representatives and urge them to support these important pieces of legislation!
• • •
Last week, Philips released a recall notification for several of its BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices, such as DreamStation.
Potential health risks such as headaches, nausea and cancer have been identified with the polyester-based polyurethane foam that reduces the machines’ noise, according to the company.
Philips recommends that patients using BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices discontinue use and consult their physicians. Patients using life-sustaining mechanical ventilator devices should not discontinue use without consulting their physicians.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update, which includes three Barber brothers who served onboard the USS Oklahoma:
• Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, 25, of Helena, Montana, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Aug. 28 in Smithland, Iowa.
• Navy Seaman 2nd Class Raymond D. Boynton, 19, of Grandville, Michigan, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Sept. 8 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
• Navy Seaman 2nd Class Russell O. Ufford, 17, of Kansas City, Missouri, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on July 16 in Salisbury, North Carolina.
• Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall, 25, of Thomas, West Virginia, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Aug. 5 in his hometown.
• Navy Seaman 2nd Class Floyd D. Helton, 18, of Somerset, Kentucky, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried July 31 in Burnside, Kentucky.
• Navy Fireman 1st Class Malcom J. Barber, 22, Navy Fireman 1st Class Leroy K. Barber, 21, and Navy Fireman 2nd Class Randolph H. Barber, 19, of New London, Wisconsin, were assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including the Barber brothers. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Seaman 1st Class Warren C. Gillette, 21, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Chief Water Tender Claude White, 40, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Seaman 1st Class Russell C. Roach, 22, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
