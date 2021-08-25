TITUSVILLE — With the turn of events in Afghanistan, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) wants the veterans of the war in Afghanistan to know we stand with you.
Scores of VFW members know the anger, frustration and sadness that veterans are experiencing after hearing the troubling reports and seeing the disturbing images coming from lands where we sacrificed so much.
Your service was not in vain.
While we continue to watch events unfold in Afghanistan, we remind our brothers and sisters that we are beside you, arm-in-arm, ready to support you.
You are not alone.
• • •
Through the VFW, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other nonprofit organizations, there are people you can talk to and resources available to help you cope during stressful times.
A VFW partner, Give an Hour, provides free mental health counseling for veterans and their families.
All 166 VA medical centers offer same-day mental health services through in-person appointments, telephone calls, VA video connect or secure messaging. Vet centers provide counseling and other services for eligible veterans and their families.
The Veteran Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone (800-273-8255, press 1), text (838255), or online chat by visiting VeteransCrisisLine.net. Simply contacting a comrade, friend or battle buddy to talk can also be helpful in managing stress and coping with difficult situations.
• • •
The VA is looking for certain veterans who may be eligible for refunds from the Veterans Educational Assistance Program (VEAP).
The VA estimates 115,000 veterans may be entitled to a refund of this benefit. Eligible veterans must have entered active duty between Jan. 1, 1977, to June 30, 1985; completed their first period of service; contributed to VEAP while on active duty and before April 1, 1987; have unused contributions; and not have been dishonorably discharged.
If you have unused VEAP funds, you should submit VA Form 22-5281 after completing sections 1-6, 14, 15 and 18. It will take three to four weeks to receive a response and/or refund via U.S. Treasury check.
If you are unsure if you are eligible for a refund or whether you participated in VEAP, call the Education Call Center at (888) 442-4551 domestically or 001-918-781-5678 overseas, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you do not apply for these refunds, you will not receive them.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.