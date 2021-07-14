TITUSVILLE — There is a special program run entirely by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that provides up to $9,000 in funeral reimbursement assistance for COVID-related deaths.
You can find specific details on FEMA's Funeral Expense Reimbursement Program. It covers from Jan. 20, 2020, to present time.
The application must be done on a phone.
For more information, call (844) 684-6333. (Please note that this is for everyone, not just veterans.)
• • •
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that he will be recommending that prosecution of sexual assaults in the military be taken out of the military chain of command.
He plans to work with Congress to amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
The change comes after a 300-page report completed by the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military was released by the White House with more than 80 recommendations.
The commission met with military and veterans service organizations, victim advocacy groups, and active duty and veteran sexual assault survivors. The findings focus on four areas –– accountability, prevention, climate and culture, and survivor care and support.
• • •
The National Legislative Service staff regularly testifies before Congress on behalf of our Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) members.
Our testimonies cover a wide array of issues that are critically important to veterans from all eras. While comprehensive toxic exposure legislation is currently our number one priority, we actively advocate on many varied issues concerning veterans’ earned benefits, care options and delivery.
The VFW currently supports 69 bills and opposes one bill pending before the 117th Congress.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Fireman 2nd Class Ralph C. Battles, 25, of Boaz, Alabama, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Aug. 28 in his hometown.
• Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of Orangeburg, South Carolina. was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment,7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Crosby will be buried Aug. 18 in his hometown.
• Marine Pfc. Henry E. Ellis, 22, of Roanoke, Virginia, was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Service Battalion, 1st Marine Division. He was killed in action on Nov. 30, 1950, while defending the convoy of which he was a member near Koto-ri, North Korea. Ellis will be buried Aug. 23 in Salisbury, North Carolina.
• Army Cpl. Pete Conley, 19, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Conley will be buried in Pecks Hill, West Virginia. The date has yet to be determined.
• Marine Corps Pfc. Glenn F. White, 19, was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Morris E. Swackhammer, 20, was assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division. In August, his unit landed on the southern coast of France as part of Operation Dragoon. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Storekeeper 1st Class Harry E. Walker, 36, was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Seaman 2nd Class Arthur R. Thinnes, 17, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.