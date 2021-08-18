TITUSVILLE — The Senate recently passed Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)-supported H.R. 1448, the PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act.
This legislation would establish a pilot program on dog training therapy for veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide service dogs for those veterans, including veterinary insurance.
In recent congressional statements for the record submitted to both the House and Senate Committees on Veterans’ Affairs, VFW National Legislative Service Deputy Director Tammy Barlet noted that studies and anecdotal evidence indicate veterans diagnosed with PTSD who have service dogs experience increased participation in social settings and overall satisfaction with life.
The bill, which passed the House in May, now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for signature.
• • •
The Senate passed VFW-supported S.B. 1031, which would require a study on disparities associated with race and ethnicity with respect to certain benefits administered by the VA.
The Government Accountability Office would be tasked with assessing disparities in compensation benefits, with particular focus on disability evaluations based on pain and rejection of fully developed claims. Understanding race and ethnic disparities and correcting those wrongs within the VA can help ensure all veterans are properly compensated for their injuries.
• • •
The National Home was founded in 1925 as a place where the families left behind by war could remain together.
Today’s families face many different and difficult circumstances, so the National Home has evolved to help meet those needs.
The community is open to the families of active-duty military personnel, veterans, and relatives of VFW and VFW Auxiliary members.
If you would like more information about the National Home, or would like to make a donation please call (800) 313-4200.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Naval Reserve Seaman 1st Class James C. Williams, 20, of Portland, Oregon, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Sept. 10 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Henry D. Mitchell, 22, was assigned to the 48th Fighter Squadron, 14th Fighter Group, 15th Air Force in the European Theater. On July 8, 1944, he was piloting a P-38 Lightning fighter on a mission outside of Vienna, Austria. Interment services are pending.
• Army Sgt. Larry S. Wassil, 33, was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, 8th Infantry Division. On Dec. 28, 1944, his unit was part of the Hürtgen Forest offensive, near Hürtgen, Germany. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt, 28, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Marine Pfc. Charles R. Taylor, 26, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Harold F. Carney, 23, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.