TITUSVILLE — Saturday is Patriot Day. It is the 20th anniversary of hijacked airplanes crashing into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville killing those on United Airlines Flight 93.
By a joint resolution of the United States Congress on Dec. 18, 2001, Sept. 11 was designated as Patriot Day. The resolution calls for the president to issue a yearly proclamation requesting that all U.S. flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sun set.
All Americans are asked to honor the dead with a moments of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
• • •
On average, 20 veterans die by suicide each day. To spotlight suicide prevention in September, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is providing guidance for veterans who need support or for anyone to provide support to a veteran. VA’s Reach Out campaign outlines five things we all can do now: reach out, hear veteran stories, be prepared, find resources, and spread the word.
For any veterans in crisis, you are not alone. The Veteran Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone at (800) 273-8255 and press 1. Veterans also can text (838255) or chat online by visiting VeteransCrisisLine.net.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Steward’s Mate 2nd Class Jesus F. Garcia, 21, of Agana, Guam, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Oct. 6 in San Diego.
• Navy Fireman 1st Class Walter S. Belt Jr., 25, of Cleveland, Kansas, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Oct. 9 in Ellsworth, Kansas.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Ernest N. Vienneau, 25, of Millinocket, Maine, was a pilot assigned to the 340th Bombardment Squadron, 97th Bombardment Group, 15th Air Force, based out of Amendola, Italy. He will be buried on Oct. 9 in his hometown.
• Navy Seaman 2nd Class Arthur R. Thinnes, 17, of Milwaukee, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Oct. 15 in his hometown.
• Navy Radioman 3rd Class Charles A. Montgomery, 21, of Folcroft, Pennsylvania, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. The date has yet to be determined.
• Army Cpl. Charles E. Hiltibran, 19, of Cable, Ohio, was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Hiltibran will be buried in Urbana, Ohio. The date has yet to be determined.
• Army Pvt. Stephen C. Mason, 21, of Jersey City, New Jersey, was assigned to Headquarters Co., 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. He was reported missing in action during Operation Market Garden after his patrol failed to return from a mission to the enemy lines. Interment services are pending.
• Army Sgt. Bernard J. Sweeney Jr., 22, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was assigned to Company I, 330th Infantry Regiment, 83rd Infantry Division. His unit had been engaged in battle with German forces near Strass, Germany. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Seaman 1st Class Joseph C. Rouse, 23, Rouse was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces Sgt. Francis W. Wiemerslage, 20, was assigned to the 549th Bombardment Squadron, 385th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force, serving in Germany. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Seaman 2nd Class John G. Bock, Jr., 18, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Pellerito, 22, was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly, 19, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.