TITUSVILLE — Friday is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
Here's a little history of the day.
The nation sets aside the third Friday in September to remember our former prisoners of war and those listed as missing in action.
There are a estimated 87,500 POW/MIAs. An estimated breakdown:
• World War I: 4,400
• World War II: 73,500
• Korean War: 7,800
• Vietnam War: 1,600
• Cold War: 120
• More than 41,000 have been presumed lost at sea.
The traditional POW/MIA flag that's well known across America was actually created many years before the remembrances day became official.
In 1971, a woman named Mary Hoff contacted a flag company near her home to see if a flag reminder of POWs and MIAs could be made.
She was one of many waiting to see if her husband, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michael Hoff, would ever return hone after his plane had been shot down over Laos. Word War II pilot Newt Heisley designed the now-famous flag.
And the rest is history.
• • •
Six former Defense Department secretaries who served during the past 20 years of the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) have written an op-ed calling for a national memorial to honor the service members of America’s longest-running war.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)-supported H.R. 1115, the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act, which has been stalled in Congress, would allow a GWOT memorial to be constructed in a currently restricted area of the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The VFW believes this memorial is now due and belongs with the existing war memorials for WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
• • •
Veterans Health Administration (VHA)-enrolled veterans diagnosed with substance use disorders (SUD) had higher rates of suicide than those with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.
Spreading awareness and reducing the stigma related to SUD is important in addressing and eliminating veteran suicide. Resources are available for anyone who needs help and can be instrumental in preventing someone from reaching the crisis point.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' SUD Program offers specific treatment programs in many states. However, the VA is dedicated to providing access for all veterans and areas without the program still offer SUD treatment.
For any veteran in crisis, you are not alone. The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone (800-273-8255, press 1), text (838255), or online chat by visiting VeteransCrisisLine.net.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Seaman 1st Class Joe R. Nightingale, 20, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Dec. 7 in Augusta, Michigan.
• Navy Seaman 1st Class Wesley E. Graham, 21, of Watervliet, Michigan, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Oct. 27 in Augusta, Michigan.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.