TITUSVILLE — April is the Month of the Military Child.
The designated has been made to underscore the important role that military children play in the armed forces community.
Sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome.
Here are some important days this month:
• April 9: National Former POW Recognition Day
• April 14: Air Force Reserve Birthday
• April 23: Army Reserve Birthday
• April 30: National Military Brats Day
Nore and more veterans, caregivers and spouses can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to the passage into law of the SAVE LIVES (Strengthening and Amplifying Vaccination Efforts to Locally Immunize All Veterans and Every Spouse) Act.
For more information about getting your shot, call the Erie VA at (800) 274-8387 and press Option 2.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Communications and Public Affairs Director Robert Couture released his first VFW podcast last week.
Couture first talks with the former host and the new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Press Secretary Terrence Hayes. The focus then shifts to recognizing Women’s History Month with Military Women’s Memorial President Phyllis Wilson and the VFW’s first woman Department Commander of Idaho, Melanie Foster, by sharing their stories as trailblazers.
Due to the American Rescue Plan Act and other COVID-19-related legislation recently passed into law, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be able to provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses acquired after Jan. 20, 2020.
Although applications are not yet being accepted, FEMA anticipates beginning later this month and is working on establishing a toll-free phone number for applying for assistance.
People who have incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses are being advised to keep and gather documents, like an official death certificate that shows the death is coronavirus related and funeral expense documents.
FEMA will also need proof of funds received from other sources such as the VA to determine the amount of the benefit. Also, please be aware of scammers — FEMA will not contact people prior to them registering for assistance.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough addressed the growing backlog of service record requests at a hearing before the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.
The National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) closed its offices last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and since March 8, has been operating at 20 percent capacity and is processing only emergency requests.
This has led to a backlog of over 500,000 pending record requests of documents required for VA claims, burials, and other benefits.
McDonough stated that the VA would begin offering vaccines to NPRC staff at the Missouri and Maryland sites to get their personnel back to work.
He also recognized the need to digitize the immense amount of paper records to avoid this situation in the future, stating, “Let’s get those records digitized so that we’re not stuck in this place again.”
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Signalman 1st Class Eugene M. Skaggs, 33, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Water Tender 1st Class Milo E. Phillips, 26, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Raymond A. Smith, 18, was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, during the Korean War. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Fireman 1st Class Neal K. Todd, 22, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.