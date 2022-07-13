TITUSVILLE — The Military Health System’s inTransition program aids service members, veterans, and retirees — regardless of component, time served or discharge category — in establishing or transferring mental health care during times of transition.
As a free service that is not time limited, the program is staffed with qualified coaches familiar with military culture who stand ready to assist individuals connect to the care they need.
• • •
Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program is an excellent benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that is not utilized by many veterans who are eligible.
VR&E services can assist these veterans with resume development skills, job search training, employment accommodations, and education avenues to maintain gainful employment. The VR&E program provides individual counselors to accommodate the different needs of the clients they serve.
We encourage all veterans to learn more about these services to see if you are eligible for this great benefit.
• • •
The world’s largest medical research biobank, Million Veteran Program, is seeking veterans to learn how genes, lifestyles and military exposures affect health and illness.
Women veterans are encouraged to participate as they are often underrepresented in biomedical research which can leave gender-specific health questions unanswered. By contributing a blood sample to the biobank, veterans may help ensure that the research is more comprehensive. For more information, visit mvp.va.gov.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. William F. Teaff, 26, of Steubenville, Ohio, was assigned to the 351st Bombardment Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. On March 6, 1944, he was serving as a radio operator on a B-17 Flying Fortress when it was destroyed during a bombing mission. The entire crew, except for the navigator, survived and bailed out, but were captured by the Germans and sent to POW camps. Teaff died on July 10, 1944, in a nearby village while receiving medical treatment for diphtheria. The funeral date and location have yet to be determined.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
