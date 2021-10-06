TITUSVILLE — U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., has introduced Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)-supported H.R. 5402, the Vet Rent Act, which would provide service members and veterans with a standard record of housing history.
For those who have lived only in military-provided housing, this document would provide the needed tenant history to be competitive in the civilian rental market.
This legislation originated from the proposal of a 2021 VFW-SVA fellow.
• • •
On average, 700 women veterans are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. Although rare, male veterans make up 1 percent of breast cancer cases.
Congress introduced VFW-supported H.R. 4794/S. 2533, the Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options for Veterans Act, which would require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to develop a breast imaging strategic plan, upgrade to 3D digital mammography, create telemammography, and streamline veterans’ electronic medical records.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people postponed or canceled annual preventive care services, such as mammograms. As more individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccine and restrictions lift, veterans who are overdue for preventive care should schedule as soon as possible.
• • •
Congress is voting on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022. Amendments have been added to the NDAA for H.R. 1115/S.B. 535, the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act, and H.R. 1282/S.B. 344, the Major Richard Star Act.
Post-9/11 veterans deserve to be honored with a Global War on Terrorism memorial on the National Mall and Purple Heart recipients deserve to receive all the benefits they earned.
Now is the time to move these two important pieces of legislation forward. Contact your members of Congress today and demand they pass this crucial legislation.
• • •
Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 VFW-SVA Legislative Fellowship. The program, which is in its eighth year, is for VFW eligible members who attend an accredited institute of higher learning.
Select student veterans will be chosen for the semester-long program that focuses on real policy issues faced by veterans, service members, and their families. The highlight of the program is participation in the VFW Legislative Conference, which in the past has included meetings at the White House and with senior officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs and members of Congress.
Those selected also spend time with their VFW Department leaders on Capitol Hill pushing the VFW’s legislative priorities. Alumni of the program have become more active at all levels of the VFW and have been instrumental in changing laws to improve care and benefits for veterans.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly, 19, of Markesan, Wisconsin, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried Nov. 8 in his hometown.
• Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Richard G. Salsbury, 19, was assigned to 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the plane crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pvt. Archie V. Fleeman, 19, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 11, 1944, after his unit was part of the Hürtgen Forest. Interment services are pending.
• Army Staff Sgt. William R. Linder, 30, was assigned to Company E, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 16, 1944, after his unit was part of the Hürtgen Forest. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Don D. Dowler, 18, was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Seaman 2nd Class Laverne A. Nigg, 23, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Fireman 1st Class James O. McDonald, 25, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.