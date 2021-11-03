TITUSVILLE — The month of November is National Veterans & Military Family Month, Warrior Care Month and also National Family Caregivers Month.
Here are some important days in the month:
• Sunday: Daylight Saving Time ends. Please remember to turn your clock back one hour.
• Through Friday: National Veterans Small Business Week.
• Nov. 10: Marine Corps Day — birthday.
• Nov. 11: Veterans Day
• Nov. 25: Thanksgiving.
• • •
The Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a hearing on economic opportunity issues including improvements for veterans employment, education and home loan opportunities.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Legislative Director Pat Murray testified on the importance of the Transition Assistance Program stating, “A proper and well-rounded transition from the military is one of the most important things our service members need to ease back into society with minimal hardships.”
He also stressed the need for oversight and continued funding for retraining programs such as VR&E and VET TEC, and the urgency to pass measures extending student veteran COVID-19 protections which are set to expire on Dec. 21.
• • •
TRICARE Open Season begins Monday and runs through Dec. 13.
This is your chance to enroll or change your health care plan for the next year.
If you are satisfied with your current plan, no action is necessary, and your coverage will continue automatically for 2022.
It is important to note that new retirees have only one year to enroll for TRICARE Prime. Enrollment in TRICARE Prime or Select is not automatic for retirees.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update
• Navy Seaman 2nd Class Harold W. Lindsey, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Nov. 5 in Dallas.
• Army Pvt. Robert J. Herynk, 27, of Hanover, Kansas, was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division. His unit participated in a coordinated attack against Japanese defenses on Nov. 26, 1942. He will be buried on Nov. 11 in his hometown.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.