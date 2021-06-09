TITUSVILLE — While the entire month of June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, here are some individual days of note:
• June 12: Women's Veterans Day
• June 14: United States Army's birthday (246 years old) and Flag Day. As an aside, be sure to have your torn or tattered American flag properly disposed.
• June 20: Fathers Day
• June 23: U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's birthday (82 years old)
• June 27: PTSD Awareness Day
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Humana have teamed up with Feeding America to kick off the 2021 “Uniting to Combat Hunger” campaign.
The campaign was created in 2018 to raise awareness of food insecurity that affects 1 in 8 people in America, and 1 in 4 Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans.
The goal is to provide at least 1 million meals to communities in need.
“The past year has been increasingly difficult for our military and veteran families, and even more desperate for those already fighting to put food on the table,” VFW National Commander Hal Roesch said. “It is unbearable to think our brave servicemen and women who have sacrificed so much already in service to their nation, would struggle to find their next meal. Together with Humana and Feeding America, I know we can make a tremendous difference in their lives, and others like them.”
Based on recent studies related to particulate matter exposures, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough is initiating rulemaking to consider adding new presumptive regulations for respiratory conditions.
The new presumptive conditions would be for veterans who served in the Southwest Asia theater of operations during the Persian Gulf War and/or after Sept. 11, 2001, or in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan during the Persian Gulf War.
Please note, the VA has not created new presumptive conditions; however, we encourage affected veterans to contact their VFW department service officer with any questions or concerns they may have or if they may be interested in filing a claim.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people postponed or canceled annual preventive care appointments.
As more and more individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccine and restrictions are lifted, veterans who are overdue for preventive care need to schedule as soon as possible. Preventive services include primary and specialty care appointments; pneumonia and shingles vaccines; and screenings such as a colonoscopy, mammogram or pap smear.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Pfc. Bill F. Hobbs, 20, of South Coffeyville, Oklahoma, was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Hobbs will be buried June 26, in Coffeyville, Kansas.
• Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Leslie P. Delles, 21, of St. Charles, Illinois, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried Oct. 23 in Sutter Creek, California.
• Navy Seaman 1st Class Wilbur F. Ballance, 20, of Paw Paw, Michigan, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried Dec. 3 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.