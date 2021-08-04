TITUSVILLE — The House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health last Tuesday conducted a hearing on access to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) home and community-based services. Ideally, these services allow veterans to remain in their homes and receive support as they age. Dr. Scotte Hartronft, executive director of the VA Office of Geriatrics and Extended Care, addressed the VA’s focus on expanding these services, as well as modernizing and improving systems for healthy aging including facility-based care, technological access and geriatric expertise.
• • •
The highly contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus strain is rapidly sweeping across the United States. Studies have shown that fully vaccinated individuals have protection against the delta variant. Under the SAVE LIVES Act, veterans, caregivers and spouses may receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Check with your local VA facility for vaccine clinic times.
• • •
Philips has released a recall notification for several of its Bi Level PAP and CPAP devices such as Dream Station. Potential health risks such as headaches, nausea and cancer have been identified with the polyester-based polyurethane foam that reduces the machines’ noise. Philips recommends that patients using Bi Level PAP and CPAP devices discontinue use and consult their physicians. However, patients using life-sustaining mechanical ventilator devices should not discontinue use without consulting their physicians. Veterans can call the VA and ask for the Respiratory Clinic for more information.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, 23, of Antigo, Wisconsin, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Sept. 25, 2021, in his hometown.
• Navy Radioman 3rd Class Irvin F. Rice, 22, of Detroit, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Oct. 2, 2021.
• Army Tech. Sgt. Arthur W. Countryman, 37, of Plainfield, Illinois, was assigned to Company F, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany, when he was reported killed in action on Nov. 20, 1944. His body was not recovered. He will be buried on Aug. 6, 2021, in his hometown.
• Army 1st Lt. Thomas J. Redgate, 24, of Brighton, Massachusetts, was a member of Battery A, 48th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 11, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir. He will be buried on Sept. 17, 2021, in Bourne, Massachusetts.
• Navy Seaman 2nd Class Harold W. Lindsey, 26, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
Correction: It was earlier reported that Navy Storekeeper 1st Class Harry E. Walker, 36, was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. On Dec. 7, 1941, Walker was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.