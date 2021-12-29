TITUSVILLE — The holiday times are very difficult for veterans. There is helps available 24 hours a day, seven days a week:
• The Veterans Crisis Line — Call (800) 273-8255, then press 1. You can also text and chat online at 838255.
• War Veterans Call Center is a confidential call center. Veterans can call (877) 927-8387.
Also available is the Women Veterans Call Center, which provides U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs services and resources to women veterans, their families and caregivers. You can also chat online anonymously with a call center representative. Call (855) VA-Women (855-829-6636) 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 to 6:30 Saturdays. Use the same number to text.
• • •
The American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade, officials said. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to postpone major surgeries, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed this holiday season. Please schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling (800) RED.CROSS (800-733.2767).
• • •
As the new year of 2022 is fast approaching, I just wanted to wish everyone a very prosperous and healthy new year.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.