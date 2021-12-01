TITUSVILLE — Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor by Japan.
The United States declared war on Japan, and three days later declared war on Germany and Italy.
The United States' involvement in World War II was quickly followed by a massive mobilization effort.
With millions of men and women serving overseas in the nations armed forces, most of those who remained at home dedicated themselves to supporting the war effort in whatever means was available to them.
Women, who had worked as homemakers or had held jobs outside military-related industries, took jobs in aircraft manufacturing plants, munition plants and military uniform production facilities.
As the need for steel and other resources increased, American citizens participated in rationing programs, as well as recycling and scrap metal drives.
On May 18, 1945, Germany surrendered. After the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, and World War II came to a end.
• • •
The month of December has many important days here are just a few:
• Dec. 1: Civil Air Patrol's (USAF Auxiliary) birthday.
• Dec. 7: National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
• Dec. 13: U.S. National Guard's birthday.
• Dec. 18: National Wreaths Across America.
• Dec 25: Christmas Day.
• Dec. 31: New Year's Eve.
• • •
TRICARE Open Season is open through Dec. 13.
This is the time when beneficiaries can enroll in or change their health care coverage. Any changes will go into effect on Jan. 1.
If you are satisfied with your current plan then your coverage will continue automatically for 2022, as long as you remain eligible.
Beneficiaries should verify their information is up to date and those making benefit changes need to set up an allotment with their regional contractors for enrollment coverage to begin Jan. 1.
Individuals who do not set up their allotment by the deadline will be unenrolled due to nonpayment.
• • •
TRICARE has announced that beginning on Dec. 15, there will be changes to the retail in-network pharmacies.
Express Scripts is the TRICARE pharmacy contractor with oversight of home delivery, military pharmacy, and civilian contract facilities. It is recommended that you contact your pharmacy to see if it will remain in network.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Sgt. Larry S. Wassil, 33, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, 8th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 28, 1944, after his unit was part of the Hürtgen Forest offence. Wassil will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The date has yet to be determined.
• Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Lawrence J. Overley, 21, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.