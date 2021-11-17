TITUSVILLE — On Veterans Day, the President Joe Biden administration announced a series of actions that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will take to address the health conditions that veterans experience due to burn pits and other toxic exposures.
The VA will pilot a new model to accelerate the process to establish presumptive conditions by reviewing the available science from the National Academies, analyzing VA data, and gathering evidence from other scientific sources.
The VA says it already used this model when it added sinusitis, rhinitis and asthma as presumptive conditions related to particulate matter last May. Within 90 days, the VA will use the model to assess rare cancers and constrictive bronchiolitis.
The Department of Defense plans to accelerate the implementation of the Individual Longitudinal Exposure Record, which the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) supported in past legislation, that tracks service members’ environmental and occupational exposures.
The VFW thanks the VA and the Biden administration for taking these much-needed steps to address the urgent health needs of toxic exposed veterans. We will work with the VA to monitor these developments while continuing to advocate for toxic exposure legislation.
• • •
VFW National Legislative Service Associate Director Kristina Keenan joined activists Jon Stewart and John Feal at a press conference and a series of meetings with senators and staff to discuss Senate Bill 3003, the COST of War Act.
Comprehensive toxic exposure reform is the VFW’s top legislative priority and our advocacy efforts are aimed at passing significant legislation in this Congress.
• • •
The House Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight, and Department Operations held a hearing to examine the issue of food insecurity among service members and veterans.
In testimony submitted for the record, VFW National Legislative Service Associate Director Brittany Dymond said, “While it is not lost on us that working-age veterans are 7.4 percent more likely to reside in homes experiencing food insecurity, we want to take this opportunity to discuss the unconscionable issue of food scarcity within the active duty ranks.”
Approximately 160,000 enlisted active duty troops and their families experience food insecurity, which negatively affects military readiness as well as recruitment and retention of our all-volunteer force.
• • •
In advance of Veterans Day, the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs passed 18 bills.
This legislation includes five VFW-supported bills — H.R 3944, H.R. 2916, H.R. 5029, H.R. 1596 and H.R. 3730 — that would ensure equal benefits for Guard and Reserve members, expand VA’s research capabilities, increase access to mental health services for veteran families, study inequities faced by LGBTQ veterans, and establish a VA Advisory Committee on Pacific Areas.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Cpl. Kenneth R. Foreman, 19, of Mount Orab, Ohio, was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, after a fighting withdrawal near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. He will be buried on Dec. 2 in his hometown.
• Army Pfc. Juan F. Gutierrez, 26, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was a member of 200th Coast Artillery Regiment, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. His remains were initially misidentified. He will be buried on Dec. 7 in Oakland, California.
• Army Pvt. Archie V. Fleeman, 19, of Bell, California, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 11, 1944, after his unit was part of the Hürtgen Forest offensive, near Hürtgen, Germany. Fleeman will be buried in Oklahoma City. The date has yet to be determined.
• Army Cpl. Charles E. Lee, 18, Cincinnati, was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 20, 1950, after his unit was forced to retreat from the vicinity of Taejon, South Korea. The date has yet to be determined.
• Army Pvt. Edward M. Ryan, 33, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 105th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Division, which occupied defensive positions along the northwest coast of Saipan. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Jimmy Rowland, 19, was assigned to Heavy Mortar Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 16, 1950, while fighting North Korean. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Jack E. Lilley, 19, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 20, 1950, after his unit was forced to retreat from the vicinity of Taejon, South Korea. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.