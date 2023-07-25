The 16th Congressional District Veteran Resource Fair will take place in Meadville on Monday.
Hosted by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and held in conjunction with Crawford County Veterans Services, the fair will have nearly 50 vendors and special guests. Representatives from the Erie VA Medical Center, the Veterans Service Center, and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will be on hand to answer questions and offer support.
Employers hiring across the region will be accepting applications as well. All veterans, active-duty service members and family members in the 16th Congressional District are welcome to attend.
The fair runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Mall, 900 Water St.
