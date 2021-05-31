As part of his preparations for Memorial Day, Greenville resident Thomas Hanzes visited two cemeteries on Thursday.
“As you drive and walk through, you see the flags blowing in the air and you wonder: Could there possibly be this many veterans?” Hanzes recalled. “It brings you back a little bit — how many people have served their country because they loved America and they believed in America.”
Hanzes, himself a veteran and past state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), will bring that same spirit of wonder to Diamond Park today as the guest speaker for the annual Memorial Day Observance.
The commemoration of those who have died in military service to the nation begins at 11 a.m. and will once again be open to a typical audience. Last year’s observance, staged while the county remained in the state’s yellow phase of reopening, was held before about 20 people who gathered around the gazebo while others looked on from parked cars. For the second year in a row the parade that usually precedes the ceremony in the park has been canceled.
Hanzes’ remarks will highlight Operation Desert Storm and the veterans who served in it 30 years ago.
“Ever since I was a youngster, I was brought up that it was a special holiday for remembrance, a day for thankfulness,” Hanzes said. “It brings you back to the reality of what veterans do and what veterans stand for — and their families. The sacrifices their families made were an integral part of any success that the military had.”
Hanzes served in the Army from 1967 to 1970, including one year as an interrogator in Vietnam. For a 19-year-old fresh out of high school, it proved to be “the experience of a lifetime,” Hanzes said. It wasn’t exactly the experience he expected, however, when he was being trained as an intelligence analyst and given a brief language course prior to being shipped overseas.
“When I got to Vietnam, they needed me more out in the field,” Hanzes recalled. Working with a native speaker who served as interpreter, Hanzes questioned a variety of people, including enemy combatants who had been taken prisoner.
More recently, he led the VFW’s Department of Pennsylvania from 2018 to 2019. Since then, he has continued working with posts around the state. Over the past year many posts, like other nonprofits, have faced “a very difficult time” due to pandemic-related challenges, according to Hanzes.
“We’re holding our own, like all the other veterans service organizations that have struggled,” he said. “We’re hoping that we’re coming to the end of the pandemic, and I’m hoping for a bright future for them all. They play an integral part in their communities.”
The decision to cancel the parade that usually precedes the observance was made early this month in light of safety concerns and then-current COVID-19 guidelines, according to city officials and event organizers.
Joe Galbo, who leads the committee that organizes the observance each year, said the ceremony was going to proceed regardless of crowd restrictions.
“For us, we just have a duty to perform the observance to remember those who lost their lives in service to the country,” he said. “We’ll do that duty however it is that we have to do. We’re glad that we’re back in the park and folks will be able to be there in person.”
Galbo noted that the options of watching or listening to cable TV and radio broadcasts of the event had preceded the modifications necessitated by the pandemic and will once again be available this year.
For interim City Manager Gary Johnson, who reluctantly denied the public assembly permit needed to hold the parade, it was hard not to view this year’s event in the light of the pandemic.
“The Memorial Day Observance is always a welcome and solemn event,” Johnson said in an email. “It helps us remember our duty to honor those who have fallen on behalf of our nation, but this year it also carries a parallel burden for many of us by taking a moment to also consider the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have passed due to COVID-19.
“My hope,” Johnson continued, “is that it also marks a turning point with the reopening of America, for unity and for better and better times ahead.”
Memorial Day observances taking place around the county today
• A service will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery in Harmonsburg a 9 a.m. There will be no parade this year.
• Richmond Township holds its service at 10 a.m. at the township Recreation Building, 30031 State Highway 408, Townville. Dennis Buckley is the keynote speaker. It will include a roll call of Richmond Township veterans and active servicemen and women. Patriotic music will be provided by Allison Mattis. Pastoral duties will be performed by Pastor Frank Weingard, and master of ceremonies will be Ray Crocker. Masks are recommended for the public attending the service.
• The Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club will hold the observance in Memorial Park at 10 a.m. The organization is asking anyone who wishes to attend to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The event will be recorded so it can be viewed on the Memories of Conneaut Lake Facebook page. The speaker will be Dr. Robert Bazylak, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel. There will be a special thank you for the bequest from the estate of George Rutherford for funding provided for new benches, planters and light posts. Grilled hot dogs, chips and beverages will be on sale at the Conneaut Lake Historical Museum, which will be open until 2 p.m. More information: Call Margaret Staahl at (814) 382-8870.
• The Cochranton area's observance is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Cochranton Cemetery, 4284 Route 173. Members of American Legion Post 836 of Cochranton will conduct the observance with Mike Choffel, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and a 1961 graduate of Cochranton High School, giving the featured address. The program includes patriotic reading by members of the community, recognition of the recent military interments and a presentation of the memorial wreath, complete with military honors. There is no parade this year. The observance will follow current health guidelines.
• A memorial service to honor veterans will be held at 1 p.m. at the Rocky Glen Cemetery. Army veteran Earl Corp of Atlantic will be the guest speaker. Special music will be by the Hunter family of Linesville. Organizers said there is a detour to the cemetery off Route 18 and advised motorists to watch for signs.
Prior to today’s observance, local musician and veteran Donnie Z will perform in Diamond Park. Traditionally, the Revere Bell at First Baptist Church tolls to mark the beginning of the ceremony. The observance is timed to conclude at noon as all Meadville-area churches toll their bells to commemorate all those that have lost their lives in service to their country.
YOU CAN OBSERVE
The Memorial Day Observance will begin at 11 a.m. in Diamond Park and will be televised live on Armstrong’s local cable television channels 23 and 100 and on Armstrong’s YouTube channel. It will also be aired on radio stations WMGW-AM 1490 and Cool 101.7 FM, and Armstrong’s YouTube channel. Organizers ask that those attending comply with prevailing Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines for outdoor gatherings including social distancing and wearing a mask. The parade has been canceled.