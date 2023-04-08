VERNON TOWNSHIP — Volunteer firefighters in Vernon Township could see a rebate for payment of their property and income tax in 2024.
Vernon Township supervisors at their monthly work session gave township manager Rob Horvat the go-ahead signal to pursue a program with the fire chief to develop criteria for volunteers to receive the reductions.
Under a state law passed in 2020, municipalities now have the authority to give volunteers a break on their taxes. The legislation is designed as a tool for retention and recruitment of volunteers.
Horvat said, “It is something to look at to do. Keep in mind, it will help with recruitment (of volunteers).”
He said municipalities have the authority to set up the criteria for participation. That could include the number of calls a volunteer has answered, the hours of training took and other such things.
He said he has spoken with the Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department chief and “he’s excited,” noting, it is seen as having the potential to increase the number of volunteers responding to calls.
Supervisors agreed to have Horvat gather the information over the next several months. Horvat said it would probably go into effect next year.
He said the cost to the township for property tax reductions “would be minimal,” noting the township’s low millage rate. He added the income tax credit would be “$500 or something like that.”
All five supervisors were unanimous in supporting the idea of the new program.
Supervisor Gary Wagner said Tim Mullen (former supervisor), Dave Stone (then township manager) and he tried to start such a program years ago but without the state law to allow it, could not proceed. He voiced his full support.”I’m glad to see the law changed.”
“I’m all for it,” said Supervisor Greg Smith.
“I”m all for it as well, 100 percent,” said Wagner.
“I am too, 100 percent,” said Stone, who is now a supervisor and was speaking via telephone.
“I am definitely 100 percent too,” said Supervisor Don Maloney, who also was speaking via telephone.
“Bring it on,” said Supervisor Fritz Snyder, who chaired the meeting in Maloney’s absence.
One concern voiced was about volunteers who run with Vernon Central, but live just over the township line. It was noted perhaps other municipalities could cooperate and make adjustments as well.
Horvat will work with the fire chief to develop the regulations for eligibility for the rebates and bring them back to the supervisors for approval after getting input from all parties involved.
If approved as expected, Vernon Township would be the first municipality in Crawford County to adopt such a program.
The legislation was enacted in response to difficulties facing emergency services throughout the state. It is hoped by offering some financial benefits, it will help retain members and recruit new members.
