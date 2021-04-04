VERNON TOWNSHIP — Left over Community Development Block Grant money from a paving project in Vernon Township will now be used for renovations at the township building to make it handicap accessible.
At Thursday's meeting of the Vernon Township supervisors, a motion to revise the township's 2018 CDBG spending was approved, allowing for $18,841.25 to be moved over to the township building project. The funds are from a paving project on Williams Street completed last year which came in cheaper than expected.
Township Manager Robert Horvat said township building renovations likely will take place during the summer, indicating that the request for bids on the project will be going out soon.