The planned public auction of a defunct Meadville-area fire station and social club was halted Friday, but a sale is still planned as the liquidation of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department took a major step forward.
President Judge John Spataro ordered a stay of the planned Sheriff’s Sale of the department’s Dunham Road station and Cussewago Road social club during a hearing in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. The sale had been scheduled for Aug. 4.
No representatives of the fire department were present for the hearing. Vernon Township VFD owes more than $350,000 in outstanding loan debt, interest and penalties related to its mortgage with Marquette Savings Bank, according to court filings, and owes additional sums to other creditors. The department was taken out of service late last year by Vernon Township supervisors.
Lawyer Brian Cagle was appointed at the Friday hearing as the liquidating receiver for the fire department. In that position, Cagle’s job will be to “see to it that the creditors are fairly treated,” Spataro said.
Cagle had previously been appointed as the receiver pending litigation and had begun documenting the equipment that remains at the fire station, assessing its value, contacting creditors, banks and realtors.
“The records are a mess,” Cagle told the court. In many cases where there are records of expenses, he added, the relevant receipts are missing.
The stay on the Sheriff’s Sale of the two properties will enable the hiring of a realtor and pursuit of a more advantageous sale, according to discussions at the hearing.
Fire equipment and other assets will be sold to help pay off debts as well, according to Cagle.
One fire truck secured by a Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner loan has already been repossessed by another creditor, Cagle told the court. Another truck has been repossessed by the State Fire Commissioner. One vehicle remaining at the station could be worth $50,000 to $80,000, according to Cagle.
The sale of assets will go toward paying off the department’s debts. Topping the list in terms of priority are two secured creditors, Marquette Savings Bank and CT Corporation System. Marquette was represented by a lawyer at the hearing. Cagle said multiple attempts to contact CT Corporation System had been unsuccessful.
“I just haven’t been able to figure out who the secured party actually is,” he told the court.
Proceeds from the sale of the real estate would go first to Marquette in order to pay the mortgage, interest and attorney fees associated with the mortgage.
As for the remaining fire equipment, Cagle said it would be offered for sale to other Crawford County departments, with Vernon Central Hose Company likely given first preference with regard to possible purchases.
If the assets exceed the department’s debt, the excess would be distributed to another similar nonprofit organization. Cagle said Vernon Central Hose Company would be the likely first choice.
Spataro offered a note of caution regarding any potential windfall for the township’s remaining fire department.
“We’re some distance from that day,” he said.
In the meantime, plans will be made to market the fire station and the social club and to sell remaining equipment. Cagle asked for an assurance the properties would remain secure before he provided keys to Marquette.
“I did change the locks after I found out a representative of Marquette allowed someone to drive the fire truck, which is not insured,” Cagle said. The unnamed person also allegedly offered items for sale from the property.
“Marquette is not going to be selling anything or driving anything,” said Eugene Sundberg of Marsh Schaaf LLP, the Erie-based firm that represented Marquette at the hearing.
Cagle told the court that one person has thus far been charged criminally in relation to the dissolution of Vernon Township VFD. Charges could follow on three or four additional people, he added.
Alyce M. Douglas, 52, of Meadville faces a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking. The charge was filed in December by Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Douglas waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver in April. She remains free on nonmonetary bail conditions. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 9 in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Vernon Central Hose, which continues its operations and has taken over emergency service response for the entire township, is entirely independent from the defunct Vernon Township VFD.
Vernon Township Manager Rob Horvat, who attended the hearing, said the township is functioning well with just one fire station.
“Vernon Central is more than capable of handling the work,” he said, “and they have been for more than nine months.”
Township supervisors took Vernon Township VFD out of service due to a lack of financial responsibility in October. The department had been removed from emergency service dispatches the previous month when its insurance policies lapsed due to lack of payment.
As the hearing moved the dissolution process further along, Horvat said, “It’s making the best of a bad situation.”
