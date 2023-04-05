Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.