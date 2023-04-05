VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township will hold its cleanup day on May 6 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building, 16678 McMath Ave. Proof of residency will be required.
Items not accepted are electronic waste (TV or computer monitors), shingles, building materials, food items, dirt, stones, tires, logs, tree branches, grass clippings, liquids, items with freon, nothing over 5 feet long (except furniture), paint or hazardous waste, or regular trash.
Vehicle batteries will be accepted.
