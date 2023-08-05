VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township residents could see a difference in their police department in the future.
Police services
Should Vernon Township enter into a police services contact with the City of Meadville?
Those changes could involve an agreement with the City of Meadville to assist with police patrol in the township.
Although the agenda at Thursday night’s meeting included appointing a new police chief to succeed recently retired Randy Detzel, that action was postponed.
“The Vernon Township Board of Supervisors takes its duty to provide for public safety and police coverage for its residents and visitors very seriously, and they are proud of the job our police department has done,” township Manager Rob Horvat said in a prepared statement. “As our township continues to grow, our need for police services and public safety also increases. In an effort to provide the best coverage and level of service possible in the township, the supervisors have made the mindful decision to pause the search for a new police chief and explore the option of an Intermunicipal Police Services Contract with the City of Meadville. This contract would provide for around-the-clock police coverage throughout Vernon Township. This would be a dramatic increase from our current coverage and provides a greater level of public safety. The Board of Supervisors recognizes this is a major shift from our current operations, but will only enter into a contract if it provides for an increase in coverage and provides long-term stability, while simultaneously not being detrimental to the future of Vernon Township. A decision of this magnitude needs to be thoroughly vetted, transparent, and will take time. We are confident our current police officers will continue their excellent service and provide quality police coverage throughout this process.”
Supervisor Fritz Snyder said the decision on police services is “one of the most sensitive but most important decisions I have made in six years with Vernon.” Information that supervisors received over the past couple weeks “makes so much sense,” he added.
Horvat told The Meadville Tribune on Friday that the proposal was a result of movement by the township. He said after Detzel retired and the township started its search for a successor, it also wanted to look at other possible options for police coverage.
He said the township contacted several municipalities, including Meadville, for possible discussion of forming a regional police department and Meadville responded.
He said other municipalities said “it wasn’t the right time.” He chose not to identify other municipalities contacted.
Snyder listed experience that he, Don Maloney, Dave Stone and Gary Wagner have with Vernon Township police. He believes this is a “good opportunity to explore and see if this is very good for the taxpayers of Vernon.”
The idea is to determine whether Vernon could offer better police coverage.
Horvat said the township now is asking for public input about the proposal.
In the meantime, Vernon has named Bob Grasso as “officer in charge,” and Horvat said the Crawford County 911 center is aware of that. Although Detzel has retired, he is completing vacation days and is available to the township officers when needed, Horvat added.
Meadville City Manager Maryann Menanno on Friday confirmed that negotiations involving a municipal police services agreement are underway between the city and the township, but said “nothing is set in stone” and no potential start date for the arrangement has been determined.
The arrangement would be beneficial for city residents, according to Menanno. While concerns that police protection in the city would be diluted if Vernon were added to the coverage area, Menanno predicted that “city residents would not see a difference” in service if the agreement takes effect.
Staffing issues that plagued Meadville Police Department in 2021 and 2022 have been resolved by the city’s return late last year to traditional pensions for its police officers, according to Menanno. As a result, she added, the municipalities do not anticipate difficulty in recruiting the additional staff that would be required to police both the city and Vernon around the clock.
They also believe the added service could be provided without an increase in property taxes for residents of either municipality.
One key to doing so would be the Vernon Township Police Department pension fund, which Horvat on Friday said is “extremely overfunded” by more than $3 million. The township has not contributed to the fund in three decades or more, according to Horvat, as previous investments have continued to grow and few vested employees have drawn it down.
Transferring the excess funding to the city police department’s pension fund could ease budget constraints for Meadville while still allowing the township to fund its retirees, according to Horvat.
Chief Michael Stefanucci of Meadville Police Department said the agreement being contemplated would not be a traditional regionalized department like Conneaut Lake Regional Police, but instead would involve the city contracting with the township to provide around-the-clock police services.
Such an arrangement would benefit residents in both municipalities, according to Stefanucci, largely because it would increase the size of the city department. A larger department would make the department more competitive in recruiting staff and improve its retention, he said, and would also allow for more specialization among the officers.
City police already respond frequently to the township, Stefanucci added, and the potential agreement would enable the department to expand those services without diluting existing service to city residents.
“That was important to me — and it still is, as we’re going through negotiations, that city residents see no increase in wait times for calls answered and see no decrease in patrols,” Stefanucci said. “We’re not going to go through with it if there’s a possibility residents are going to notice a decrease in police services.”
Tribune reporter Mike Crowley contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.