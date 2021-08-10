VERNON TOWNSHIP — The Roche Park playground may have a major renovation in its future to the tune of roughly $500,000, most it paid with grant funds.
At Thursday's meeting of the township supervisors, Township Manager Robert Horvat discussed the project, which would utilize Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Horvat said he had spoken with a playground equipment company to get some preliminary costs for the renovation.
"It is looking in the neighborhood of a half-million-dollar project," Horvat said, "but $100,000 would be covered by CDBG, the DCNR grant we're asking for is a 50 percent match, so township funding would be in the neighborhood of $150,000."
Horvat said he wanted to bring up the costs to the supervisors to get their feelings on the matter before he moved further ahead with planning.
"I don't want to go through and layout a playground for a half-million bucks and you guys tell me 'Just spend the $100,000 of the CDBG money,'" he said.
Supervisor Greg Smith expressed some incredulity at the price point, saying he couldn't "believe it costs this much."
Horvat explained that a large portion of the expense came from a proposal to use poured-in-place rubber as the surfacing for the playground floor. The cost of using that material is around $180,000, he said; if the township did not receive the DCNR grant, he would propose using wood mulch instead.
Smith asked about the possibility of using rubber mulch. However, Horvat said if that option were taken, he would also want some improved drainage put in, as there have been moments where rainwater has scattered mulch on the nearby roadway, and he wouldn't want that to happen with rubber mulch.
Supervisor Vice Chairman Fritz Snyder suggested forming a committee for the park in order to oversee its development moving forward and help keep up maintenance of it. He said he was in favor of expending funds on the park.
"We can't go anywhere but up there, and I'm all for spending money on this playground," Snyder said.
He has seen the park often being rented out or seen it talked about on social media.
Further, he said the township has traditionally sent money to the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC), and expressed a preference for spending more within the township itself for recreational purposes.
"I know too the MARC's going to constantly be knocking on our door, asking for more money, and we should be spending it in our own backyard," he said.
No formal vote was taken regarding the renovations at the meeting. Horvat said he would move forward with the $500,000 price tag in mind for now.
"We'll start big, whittle it down if we have to," he told the Tribune.
During the meeting, Horvat said the township would be able to use money received from the COVID-19 stimulus packages to pay for the project. To do so, the township would use the lost revenue method, which uses stimulus money to replace revenue the township did not receive due to the pandemic.
However, the actual work on the playground will likely not take place for several years. Horvat said he expects the DCNR grant, if the township receives it, to not come in until around 2023.
Vernon Township supervisors will next meet on Sept. 2.
