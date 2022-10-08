VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department has been taken out of service by the township’s government due to of a lack of financial responsibility.
In a scathing statement issued Friday by Township Manager Robert Horvat on behalf of the Vernon Township Board of Supervisors, the township’s administration can’t get answers.
“Over the past two months the Vernon Township Board of Supervisors have become increasingly aware of the alarming financial state of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department — Department 27,” the statement said. “The township has been unsuccessful in its recent requests to confirm how its recent financial contributions have been spent.”
Vernon Central Hose Co. — Department 23, the township’s other volunteer fire department, is handling emergency service response for the entire township. The statement said township officials “are thankful for Vernon Central Department 23 and its service to the community” and are confident of Vernon Central Department 23’s ability to handle this responsibility.
A statement issued Friday by Vernon Central Hose Co. said it will serve the entire township.
“We want the public to understand Vernon Central Hose Co. is a separate entity,” its statement said. “There is no connection between the two departments other than providing mutual aid on emergency calls. Our department is financially stable and all public funds are accountable.”
Township officials also stated they were “aware that the Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating (Vernon Township VFD) Department 27.”
Tribune calls to the state police barracks at Meadville about the allegation weren’t returned Friday. Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo also declined comment to the Tribune.
“Basically, (township officials) told us they did not want to work with us no more,” Vernon Township VFD Chief Alex Feliciano said Friday. “We did whatever we had to do. We feel like they could have helped us.”
However, the township’s statement cites an ongoing history of financial problems at Vernon Township VFD on Dunham Road.
On Sept. 16, township officials had the Crawford County Department of Public Safety remove Vernon Township VFD from all emergency service dispatches because of a cancellation of Vernon Township VFD’s insurance policies for lack of payment.
“Although (Vernon Township VFD) Department 27 has once again obtained insurance, it remains out of service,” the township’s statement said.
The township has “a long history of working with Department 27, and has continued to support Department 27 throughout the past several years despite financial concerns and concerns with service.”
Among the concerns cited by township government officials:
• Two compliance audits of Vernon Township VFD’s allocation of Foreign Fire Relief Funds completed by the Auditor General of Pennsylvania for years 2013-2015 and 2016-2019 “exhibit numerous findings as well as noncompliance with prior audit recommendations.”
• In 2017, after township officials learned Vernon Township VFD’s ladder truck was repossessed, the township, with Vernon Township VFD’s cooperation, reviewed the department’s finances. “Department 27 is still encumbered with a $211,778 loan to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for that ladder truck,” the township said.
• Vernon Township VFD has taken itself out of service or removed multiple fire chiefs for what was deemed to be a “failure to provide proper fire protection.”
“Throughout all of this, the township stood by and continued to lend support and work with (Vernon Township VFD) Department 27,” the township said.
“However, the township has a fiduciary duty to its citizens,” the statement said. “Because of this, the township cannot continue to make contributions to an organization that has a repeated lack of financial planning and oversight. There also continues to be concerns over the lack of upkeep and certification of the organization’s emergency equipment, potentially hampering the ability to provide safe emergency services.”
October is when Vernon Township annually allocates funding evenly to its two fire departments, Horvat told the Tribune Friday. The township had earmarked $65,000 total this year to be split between the two departments, Horvat said.
But due to the concerns over Vernon Township VFD’s finances, the township now has presented $45,000 to Vernon Central Hose Co. with $20,000 to be placed in the township’s capital reserve fund for future fire and emergency service needs.
In addition, Crawford County awarded $25,000 in 2020 to each of its volunteer fire and ambulance services as part of the county’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
Eric Henry, chairman of Crawford County Board of Commissioners, confirmed to the Tribune Friday the county asked Vernon Township VFD for an accounting of its $25,000 allocation, but hasn’t received an adequate response.
“Several weeks ago we asked the department what they the used the money for and were told ‘some gear,’” Henry said Friday. “We asked for invoices and have not received them. We will follow up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.