VERNON TOWNSHIP — A 3-acre parcel of land located along French Creek and owned by Vernon Township is back on the market after a previous attempt to sell the land failed.
Vernon Township supervisors unanimously approved advertising for bids on parcel 6507-094-4 at their meeting Thursday.
The township had previously attempted to sell the land to Ernst Farms LLC, which owns land adjacent to the parcel. However, Ernst Farms did not submit a sealed bid in time for the bid opening on April 22.
"It was just a little miscommunication," Township Manager Robert Horvat said. "They thought since they already made an offer on it, that offer stood."
The township will accept sealed bids until 4 p.m. on June 3. A bid opening and vote will then likely follow during the work session and voting meeting on that day.
According to Horvat, the land was purchased in the 1980s by the township for a water well project which never came to fruition. Supervisor Chairman Don Maloney said the township had "no use" for the land.
