VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township Police Chief Randy Detzel is retiring.
Vernon Township Board of Supervisors accepted Detzel’s resignation and forthcoming retirement at Thursday night’s meeting.
Detzel will officially retire Aug. 23 after 26 years of service as a police officer with Vernon Township. He was named interim chief in September of 2007 and then named chief.
In his retirement letter, Detzel said he will no longer work 40 hours a week, but would be available for part-time work — leaving the door open for him to be hired as a part-time officer in Vernon or potentially other departments.
Although his retirement date isn’t until August, Detzel will use remaining vacation days until that date and will remain as chief.
Township Manager Rob Horvat said Friday that Detzel will remain as chief as the township will not name an “interim chief.”
Supervisors at Thursday’s meeting all offered congratulations to Detzel and commended him for his years of service and dedication to the community.
Making the motion to accept the resignation, Supervisor Dave Stone said it was “with regret,” and thanked Detzel for his service. Gary Wagner, seconded the motion.
At the end of the meeting, each supervisor took time to commend Detzel for his work and friendship over the years.
“When it’s time, you go,” said Wagner about Detzel’s retirement, expressing thanks for Detzel’s years of service.
Stone, too, voiced appreciation for Detzel’s service and friendship. Supervisor Fritz Snyder said over his years of service, he got to know Detzel well.
“He always kept his door open,” Snyder said of Detzel’s service and noted he always answered questions asked of him.
Supervisor Greg Smith said he and Randy “go back a long way. He’s a great guy.”
Board Chairman Don Maloney wished Detzel a “well deserved” retirement and “good luck.”
