VERNON TOWNSHIP — There's good news for local coffee enthusiasts, as the Vernon Township Planning Commission approved plans for the construction of a new Starbucks to be located along Smock Highway at their meeting Thursday.
The coffee brewer will be located at 18471 Smock Highway, which is the same plaza that currently holds the Vernon Township MedExpress and a United States Military recruitment office. The Starbucks, however, would be a new building located in the northern part of the parking lot of the plaza.
Commission members approved the plans in a 6-1 vote, with Deedee Jewell being the lone vote against the measure. Commissioner Chad Kalternbaugh was absent from the meeting and did not take place in the vote.
Jewell cited concerns about how the building would affect traffic in the area in explaining her "no" vote. The Starbucks will feature a drive-thru that wraps around the building, which enters and exits off a driveway that runs into both the plaza parking lot and the parking lot for the adjacent Giant Eagle.
Traffic was the main source of concern and discussion during the meeting. However, most of the concerns about the increased traffic were alleviated when Sandy Nelko of Shoup Engineering, which was representing the owners of the plaza at the meeting, explained that the drive-thru could be reached both by turning off of Smock Highway and by pulling into the Giant Eagle parking lot and using the driveway that runs behind the plaza. This means there are two separate stop lights from which drivers can reach the building.
"After talking, it changed my mind a little bit," Chairman James Rhodes said.
The drive-thru plans displayed it being able to accommodate 12 cars, though Township Manager Robert Horvat said it could likely hold up to 14. Horvat said given the amount of traffic a Starbucks can attract, the plans represent a "the best scenario" for meeting traffic requirements.
The Starbucks will be a franchise location owned by Possum Hollow Properties LLC., which owns the plaza as a whole. Nelko said Possum Hollow has indicated its wants the Starbucks up-and-running by spring.
The project is also undergoing review by the Crawford County Planning Commission, which will submit a list of comments to the Vernon Township supervisors. It will be up to the supervisors to give final approval on the construction.
Horvat said he anticipates the comments to be received in time for the supervisors next meeting, which falls on Nov. 4.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.