VERNON TOWNSHIP — All three of Vernon Township's employee pension plans are seeing positive growth for 2021, with returns of around 10 percent each since the start of the year through October.
The township supervisors at their Thursday meeting heard from officials from First National Bank on the status of the pension funds. The township's three pension funds consist of the police pension and two for the non-uniformed employees.
The police pension, the largest of the three, saw a total return of 10.42 percent, according to documents presented by Dana Kubiak, senior portfolio advisor with First National Bank Investment Advisors. The portfolio value grew from $4.949 million in January to $5.384 million by the end of October.
While the value of the police pension fund's fixed income investments decreased slightly during that period by .72 percent, it was made up for by an increase in the equity investments of 16.61 percent, which is where most of the fund's value is allocated.
The non-uniformed employees defined benefit plan grew from $3.286 million market value to $3.611 million through the end of October, for a total return of 10.28 percent. Similar to the police pension fund, fixed income decreased slightly in value by .42 percent, while equity grew by 16.57 percent.
The defined contribution plan for non-uniformed employees, although the smallest of the three plans, had the largest returns. While the plan actually went down in value, going from a portfolio value of $34,107.59 to $32,851,98, this was due to the retirement of Lori Swavey, the township secretary, earlier this year.
Otherwise the defined contribution plan saw returns of 13.18 percent. Its equity value grew by 22.91 percent by the end of October, while the fixed income investments grew by 2.53 percent and the cash and equivalents grew by .01 percent.
The defined benefit plan is an older pension plan no longer offered to new employees, according to Township Manager Robert Horvat. Only three employees are currently on that plan, while all new ones join onto the defined contribution plan assuming they're not in the police department.
