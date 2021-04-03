VERNON TOWNSHIP — Township supervisors unanimously approved paving projects to the tune of $383,655.50.
The supervisors awarded the contract to Lindy Paving Inc., which was the lowest of the six bidding companies. Lindy Paving will perform the core work — which consists of 2.78 miles of paving across Cutter, Brooks and Baco roads and Culver Drive — for $286,660.60, and all but one additional optional work, which added $96,994.90 on to the cost.
A total of five optional work projects were approved. The first of these was line painting on Brooks Road to the tune of $2,866.60.
The second optional project was paving Dean Avenue, Peninsula Drive and a section of Turney Alley for $42,352.75. The third option was paving Elk Street for $19,335.30 and the final approved option was paving a section of Patricia Drive in Roche Park for $32,440.25.
The core road work for this year's paving is similar to what was bid for last year. The core work in 2020 consisted of Cutter and Brooks roads and Culver Drive, but the project was cancelled due to concerns over the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Baco Road was also included as an option.
Vernon Township Manager Robert Horvat noted that when Cutter, Brooks and Culver were bid out last year, the total came to $292,750, while Baco was bid at $21,600. However, Dean and Peninsula paving saw an increase, going from $40,074 last year without Turney Alley to $42,352.75 this year.
The sole option left out of the road work was a 0.11-mile stretch of South Watson Road. That option would have added $16,731.40 to the total cost.
Horvat said the township was planning on bidding the entirety of South Watson Road for paving next year and believed it was better to wait until then to potentially get a better price.
Horvat pointed out that Lindy was charging $105-per-ton of asphalt for the small strip of South Watson Road, compared to $75-per-ton for the core work. If the rate for paving the entirety of South Watson Road came in at around $80-per-ton next year, Horvat said doing the small section of it this year would cost around $2,000 to $3,000 more.
If the South Watson Road option had been included, the total cost of paving would have gone to $400,386.90.
The cost of paving is being mostly paid for through the township's allocation of funds for paving from Pennsylvania state government. Between money saved from canceling last year's paving and this year's new allocation, the township has $295,404 from the state. The remaining $88,251.50 will come out of the township general fund.
No exact date is set for the paving yet, but Horvat said the earliest the company could start is the middle of June and the paving has to be done by the end of August.
