VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township will pay slightly more for the purchase and upfitting of a 2022 HV 507 International truck due to a delay in originally approving the measure.
The township now will pay $163,442.94 instead of the original $159,934.22 after the purchase was unanimously approved at the new price at the township supervisors meeting on April 1.
The matter of purchasing the truck was first brought before the supervisors in February. However, they opted to hold off on the purchase for another month to consider whether acquiring the vehicle was necessary. The motion was eventually approved at the March voting meeting in a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Greg Smith voting against the measures.
However, the township's manager, Robert Horvat, revealed at this month's meeting that the price had changed between the February and March meetings. While the price of the truck body itself didn't change, remaining at $103,988.46, the price of the plow and upfitting expenses had gone up.
The upfit, which is being done by U.S. Municipal, went from $43,321.80 to $44,783.42. Meanwhile, the plow, which was originally also going to be purchased from U.S. Municipal, went up from $12,623.96 to around $15,600. However, Horvat was able to find a different source for the plow, and the township will now purchase the plow from Seigworth Road Supply for $14,671.06.
"It's still an increase but it's not as much as U.S. Municipal was," he said.
According to Horvat, the increase was mainly due to the price of steel "skyrocketing" based on what U.S. Municipal told him.
The purchase was approved at the new price without objection from any of the supervisors.
The price of the truck had been reported at previous meetings as $172,558.18. However, Horvat told the Tribune on Monday that had been a typo on the agendas of those meetings, and the original price had always been $159,934.22.
