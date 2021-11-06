VERNON TOWNSHIP — The township supervisors are one step closer to finalizing their 2022 budget, following a unanimous vote Thursday to advertise for the final passage of the financial plan to take place at their December meeting.
While the version of the budget reviewed Thursday seems to be about $100,000 lower than the iteration reviewed last month, Township Manager Robert Horvat told the Tribune that this was due to an error in the budget spreadsheet presented in October. The amount of cash projected to be carried over from the previous year was set at $368,210.33 in the erroneous budget, with the new version listing the carry over at $262,909.83.
Otherwise, Horvat said the budget had only minimal changes once the carry over issue was resolved.
The new budget is balanced at $1,956,987, with no tax increase called for in the financial plan. Comparatively, the 2021 budget was set at $1,665,550, amounting to a net increase of around $300,000.
Part of the reason the budget is higher for next year is due to rebounding revenue streams. As explained by Horvat at the October meeting, several of the township's sources of revenue have begun to recover from COVID-19 and gone back to their usual amounts after dipping in 2020.
For example, the 2021 realty transfer tax was budgeted at $63,000 but was a little more than $20,000 over budget in October.
Further, the township is expecting to receive the second half of its American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money next year, which will amount to $280,932.17.
The supervisors will give their final vote at their Dec. 2 meeting at 7:30 p.m.
