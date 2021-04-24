VERNON TOWNSHIP — The Vernon Township Board of Supervisors held three public hearings and a special meeting in a rare burst of late-month activity on Thursday.
The major development during the medley of discussions was the passing of an ordinance vacating the township's responsibility over seven roads around the Big Heart Pet Brands facility in the township. Big Heart Pet Brands, which is a subsidiary of the J.M. Smucker Co., will assume care for the roads and the stormwater systems under them when the ordinance goes into effect, which is 10 days after its approval.
The affected roads are Clay Street, Henderson Avenue, Park Row, Richmond Street, a 100-foot section of Shippin Street and two unnamed alleys.
The reason the township is transferring care of those roads over to the business is because the township is selling several parcels of land to the facility as well. This effectively means that area of the township will only be used by Big Heart Pet Brands, as no residents live in the direct vicinity of those properties or roads.
The special meeting was mostly directed toward the opening of bids submitted by Big Heart Pet Brands for three of the plots of land the township is selling to Big Heart Pet Brands. The township is selling six plots to the company in total, but three parcels ended up being appraised at values above $6,000, requiring them to be sold through a sealed bidding process.
Parcels 6511-059 and 6511-065 were appraised at $7,000, while lot 6511-049 was valued at $9,000. Big Heart Pet Brands was the only bidder and submitted bids of $7,500 for the first two parcels and $9,500 for the last one.
Township Manager Robert Horvat said he was "pleasantly surprised" Big Heart Pet Brands submitted bids above the minimum appraisal value. There are no exact plans of what to do with the money generated from the sales, but Horvat said the funds will likely be placed in the Capital Improvement Fund.
Approval of the sale of those three parcels will take place at the May voting meeting for the township supervisors, with a closing date being June 21. The other three lots — 6511-060, 6511-061 and 6511-066 — were sold to Big Heart Pet Brands at the regular voting meeting on April 1 for $4,000 apiece.
Only one public comment was given before the passage of the ordinance. Peter Oven, a West Mead Township resident, said there was an "unofficial" boat launch located behind Shippen Street that provides people with access to French Creek. With the turning over of the roads and sale of the property, Oven said residents would be unable to reach the launch.
Oven asked that Big Heart Pet Brands donate a narrow strip of land to allow residents to still access this launch.
Vernon Township consulting engineer Ashley Porter said that while the township couldn't compel the company to donate the land, he would bring the idea to them, with many of the supervisors commenting that Big Heart Pet Brands has been good with working with the community.
The township also held a bid opening for an unrelated piece of land, 6507-094-4, which the township was intending to sell to Ernst Farms LLC. However, no bids were submitted.
Horvat, speaking with the Tribune after the meeting, said there was a miscommunication with Ernst Farms regarding the sale, and the matter will likely be revisited at another date.
CDBG funding
At one of the other hearings, the township held its first discussion regarding how it might utilize this year's allotment of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money. CDBG is a federal program which provides money to municipalities to be spent on projects benefiting low-to-moderate income communities.
Horvat said the township's allotment traditionally comes in between $90,000 to $100,000, though some of that money is taken by Crawford County government as administrative fees due to the county handling the application for the grant for Vernon Township.
Horvat proposed using the CDBG money alongside a Parks and Rehabilitation Development Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to update the playground equipment at Roche Park.
"The playground is used a lot," Horvat said. "It has a very high volume of traffic, but it is getting up there in age. If you had an insurance agent come and look at it, there is definitely probably some safety concerns."
Depending on the cost of the project and how much money the township gets from the DCNR grant and CDBG, Horvat said the township may even utilize some of its stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan. The township is receiving $530,000 from the third stimulus, with half of it to be received this year and the other half next year.
Dangerous structure
The final public hearing was in regards to a dangerous structure, specifically a barn, located at 14592 West Vernon Road. Porter confirmed that the building should be classified as dangerous.
"The barn is not structurally sound, missing complete sections of wall, other wall areas have collapsed towards the township road," he said.
The building's owner, Anna Bowie, was not present at the meeting. Horvat said he and Vernon Township Police Chief Randy Detzel personally delivered a letter to Bowie regarding the hearing.
The township supervisors will likely vote to classify the building as dangerous at their next voting meeting. From there, Horvat said the township will send a letter to Bowie mandating the building be torn down.
