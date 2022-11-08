VERNON TOWNSHIP — With more than 20 percent of funds expected for its 2023 budget potentially on the chopping block in the coming weeks, the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) can count on financial support from at least one area municipality next year.
The usual $44,000 contribution from Vernon Township is part of the township’s preliminary 2023 budget, according to the township manager.
“I would be shocked if we changed anything,” Rob Horvat said Monday. “It would be extremely unlikely.”
Whether the MARC receives the funding it has come to expect from the city of Meadville and West Mead Township remains to be seen.
The city’s preliminary 2023 budget included no transfer of funds to the authority that oversees the MARC. The proposal was presented to council members last week and won’t be finalized until next month. In recent years, Meadville has contributed $125,000 annually to the facility’s operating budget. For 2022, the city’s contribution makes up about 14 percent of the MARC’s $870,000 budget.
West Mead makes an annual contribution of $62,500 to the MARC, which makes up about 7 percent of the facility’s 2022 budget. Township supervisors Chairman Don Bovard last month raised the possibility of cutting that figure so that funds could be redirected to support Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS) without raising taxes. Supervisor John Shartle said he would oppose such a move.
The MARC also receives $45,000 from Crawford Central School District.
Horvat said Vernon Township’s 2023 preliminary budget keeps the MARC contribution and avoids an increase to the township’s 2-mill property tax rate. The budget also includes purchases of one vehicle for the Road Department and one for Vernon Township Police Department plus about $300,000 in road improvements.
“There’s a lot of exciting things happening,” Horvat said, citing several planned business openings in addition to the vehicle purchases and roadwork, “and we think we’re offering comparable services to what we have in the past.”
The township may also make a payment to the ambulance service, Horvat said, but it won’t be funded by a tax increase and it won’t be reflected in the 2023 budget. A planned payment of $33,000 to Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department could be used since the department was taken out of service recently due to a lack of financial responsibility.
“We’re prepared to do what we have to do,” Horvat said regarding financial support for emergency medical services.
MAAS officials visited West Mead last month and Vernon last week, part of a planned series of visits to all 24 municipalities for which the company is primary EMS provider, according to owner Eric Henry. The message at each stop has been the same: EMS services are the responsibility of local municipalities, and those bodies are authorized by state law to tax property owners up to 0.5 mills to support such services.
For Vernon Township, that would be equivalent to about $60,500 each year, according to Horvat.
The issue is complicated for Vernon because the western portion of the township is covered by Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service while MAAS covers the eastern portion, according to Horvat. Although the coverage is split roughly 50-50 in terms of geography, the vast majority of the call volume is covered by MAAS, he added, and it’s too soon to know how any contributions would be shared between the two agencies
“Vernon Township is not going to institute a tax. We’re going to see what we can come up with in our budget,” Horvat said. “We understand that it’s the local municipalities’ responsibility to provide that, and we’re talking to our state legislators and looking at maybe some other avenues that could be used to help with this crisis.”
