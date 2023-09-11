David Hornstein of Vernon Township threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Labor Day.
When he left the park after the game, he took Bucco, the team’s first dog, home with him.
It was an exciting day for Hornstein, a veteran of the Vietnam War who had the honor of continuing a tradition of the first-pitch ceremony that signals the beginning of the game.
The pitch from Hornstein to the Pirates mascot serving as the catcher took only a few seconds, but it will Bucco’s presence in Hornstein’s life that will last so much longer.
Hornstein has a medical services dog, trained to help veterans like him who have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) from their experiences during their military service.
An Army veteran, Hornstein served as a medic in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 and later served at what is now Fort Drum, New York.
The PTSD resulted in anxiety and depression for which he received treatment. It was during that treatment when a service dog was recommended for him.
It took two years form the time Hornstein applied until he received Bucco.
Bucco’s story began as a joint project between the Pirates, PNC Bank and Guardian Angels Medical Services Dogs.
The Pirates took the dog on as its team dog and had the dog at home games all last season. It conducted a “name our dog” contest, during which fans voted for the dog’s name from four choices: Homer, Rookie, Jolly and Bucco. Bucco got two-thirds of the votes.
Bucco became a celebrity — with his own Pirates jersey, bandana and baseball card.
Hornstein said Bucco has thousands of followers on his social media pages.
While impressed with Bucco’s “celebrity” status, Hornstein is more excited about how Bucco helps him with his PTSD issues.
For instance, when Hornstein has nightmares, he said Bucco will “lick my face” to awaken him and comfort him.
Bucco also provides a shield between Hornstein and crowds when in public, reducing some of the anxiety.
Hornstein said that like many other veterans, he did not talk about his military service when he returned to civilian life — keeping all the bad memories to himself.
He heard about reunions of military groups who served in the same place and started going to them, which he said helped some as he talked with others about their shared experiences when they would “go out in the field” and then return to base, regroup and “go out again.”
Hornstein said he is “very proud of his service in Vietnam,” but added he “would never want to do it again.”
Retired after 42 years of working on the railroad, he has constructed a military tribute at his home to honor all the veterans who served. It’s a continuing project, he said.
He’s also getting to know Bucco even better. He had spent five days with the dog at a hotel in Pittsburgh so they could form a bond and see how well they worked together.
Hornstein said the officials of the Pirates, PNC Bank and the Guardian Angels Service Dogs were fantastic through the whole experience.
The Pirates treated the Hornstein entourage of 19 people, including Judy, his wife of 57 years, “like royalty,” Hornstein said.
“It’s very humbling,” he said, of the entire experience from applying for the service dog to being honored at the game on Labor Day — and bringing home Bucco, who posted on social media he found a “forever home.”
Hornstein is extremely happy that Bucco’s forever home is at Hornstein’s house where he continues to help him with PTSD.
Hornstein also is extremely thankful to the Pirates, PNC Bank and the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs for all they did — not just on Labor Day but throughout the process.
Bucco will make at least one more trip to PNC Park when he returns Sept. 16 for “mutt street day,” an event of various fun activities to highlight the work of he Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs which makes a difference in the lives of whose who can use the help the dogs provide.
Hornstein is grateful he knows first hand how important that help can be.
