VERNON TOWNSHIP — With the Vernon Township Municipal Building set to begin renovation work starting next month, visitors will have to adjust where they park and how they get into the structure.
Renovations on the building are set to begin Jan. 17, according to Township Manager Robert Horvat, speaking at the end-of-the-year township supervisor meeting on Thursday. The building is undergoing both upgrades to its front entrance area and sidewalk, as well as to its electrical systems.
Pavement along the front of the building is set to be torn up as part of the work. As such, visitors will be asked to access the building via the township driveway located off State Route 19 and park along the rear of the property. The building's rear entrances will also be used, as the front will be inaccessible during construction.
"Like I said, it's just going to be a little inconvenient for a couple of months," Horvat said.
The township manager said he would see about placing signs directing people to the rear parking area and entrances.
In addition to the changed entry, the township is encouraging residents to mail payments or use drop boxes in the front parking lot. Horvat said at Thursday's meeting that he would check with the contractor whether the drop boxes will need to be moved and, if so, said they would be placed in an area accessible to the public.
On the electrical work side of things, Horvat said 15 electrical panels throughout the municipal building will be replaced. As such, the building is expecting intermitted outages in sections associated with each panel.
Baring any unforeseen delays, renovations are expected to wrap up by April 15. Once completed, the township building will have new concrete curbing and sidewalks, including accessible curb ramps, hand railings and a new automatic door at the entrance, as well as new parking spaces. The building's sidewalks will also have a "radiant snowmelt heating system" which will melt snow off the sidewalks during future winters.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.