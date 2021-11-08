VERNON TOWNSHIP — The cause of a Sunday night fire that destroyed a Vernon Township home is considered accidental, but of undetermined origin.
The ruling came Monday following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office and Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department, according to Vernon Central chief John Fuller.
The fire had its origin in the kitchen ceiling at the rear of the Jacob Rossey residence at 14239 S. Mosiertown Road, Fuller said. The home is located west of Meadville and about a mile north of the Crawford Business Park in the township.
"It started in the kitchen ceiling and then just spread from there," Fuller said. "It's accidental, but undetermined origin."
Rossey wasn’t home at the time of the blaze, Fuller said. A neighbor and a passing motorist each had spotted flames after 10 p.m. The home is considered a loss, Fuller said.
There were no injuries fighting the fire.
Vernon Central was assisted at the scene by Vernon Township, West Mead 1, West Mead 2, Saegertown, Conneaut Lake and Hayfield Township volunteer fire departments. The last fire units returned to quarters around 2:20 a.m. Monday.
