VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township Board of Supervisors held their reorganization meeting on Monday, maintaining the same chairman and vice chairman of the board.
Don Maloney and Fritz Snyder were respectively renominated for their positions as chairman and vice chairman, each being the only nomination made for their office. Supervisor Gary Wagner voted against Maloney's nomination, but the remaining supervisors voted in his favor. Maloney himself abstained from the vote.
Snyder, meanwhile, was renominated unanimously by his fellow supervisors. Like Maloney, Snyder also abstained from the vote for vice chairman.
The only other change brought about during the meeting was the transition of Roadmaster Ludwig Zarembinski to the similarly-named position of Road Foreman. Township Manager Robert Horvat, speaking to the Tribune on Friday, said the positions were mostly the same, but the new position was made to clarify some communication issues between himself, Zarembinski and the road department employees.
Wagner said he wanted Zarembinski to remain as roadmaster and abstained from the vote.