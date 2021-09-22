By Keith Gushard
Meadville Tribune
VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Tuesday morning fire heavily damaged a mobile home at mobile home park in southern Vernon Township, according to Chief John Fuller of Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire at 9071 Pinetree Road apparently was called in by a motorist on Route 19 who was passing the scene around 8:45 a.m., Fuller said.
The mobile home park along Pinetree Road is adjacent to Route 19 and is located just north of the border of Vernon and Union townships.
The home's owner was away at work when the fire was discovered, Fuller said.
The blaze had its origin at the rear of the mobile home in what appeared to be a bedroom area, Fuller said. The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Tuesday, but was not considered suspicious at this time, he said.
Cochranton and Greenwood Township volunteer fire departments assisted Vernon Central at the scene.
Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist, but then was diverted to assist in a missing person search that also was going on in Vernon Township at the same time as the fire call.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.