VERNON TOWNSHIP — The township's cleanup day is May 8, running from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the township building.
The event is for Vernon Township residents only and proof of residency will be required.
Materials not accepted at the cleanup include TV or computer monitors, shingles, building materials, food items, dirt, stones, tires, logs, tree branches, grass clippings, liquids, items with freon (such as freezers, refrigerators or air conditions), nothing more than 5-feet long excluding furniture, paint, hazardous waste or regular trash.
Vehicle batteries will be accepted.