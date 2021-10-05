VERNON TOWNSHIP — All American Gas and Car Wash on Conneaut Lake Road is closed until early to mid-November for extensive renovation work.
The station closed Sept. 27 and is not expected to reopen until sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 15, according to Andy Restauri, vice president of Heath Oil, which is a Venango County business that owns the station.
Restauri said upgraded fuel dispensers and new gas tank are being installed. When the gas station reopens, he said the station will have more liquid fuels available, such as on-road and off-road diesel, and both ethanol and ethanol-free fuel.
The interior of the car wash is also receive renovations, with upgraded equipment in the interior.