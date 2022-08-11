VERNON TOWNSHIP — Students in grades seven through 12 at Crawford Christian Academy (CCA) will go to a new school building when they return for classes at the end of August.
Instead of going to the Calvary Baptist Church building at 543 Randolph St., they now will go to the former Laurel Technical Institute (LTI) facility at 11618 Cotton Road in Vernon Township.
CCA was granted approval Wednesday by the Vernon Township Zoning Heard Board for a variance to allow the school to move to the site.
And, if all goes well, by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, all students from pre-K through 12th grade at CCA will be housed at the location, according to Scott McCurdy, school administrator.
CCA previously had appealed a decision by the zoning officer, who could not issue a zoning permit because a school is not listed as a permitted, conditional or special exception use.
In testimony at Wednesday’s hearing, it was noted that the academy is negotiating an agreement with the building’s owner for it to move into that space. The building is for sale.
The information provided shows CCA has 120 students from grades seven to 12 and 15 adult staff.
Future projections are the school will have more than 300 students in grades pre-K through 12, ages 3 to 18, next year and could go as high as 450.
Staff will go from 15 to 40.
Testimony was that it will have little impact on the neighborhood as it is near West End Elementary School where buses and others travel now. And, there will be “no changes in the footprint,” according to architect Robert Humphreys.
Records from a previous hearing showed information from LTI that had approximately 21 employees and between 90 and 120 students during various parts of the school year.
Although plans are to also move the elementary school classes to the new site next year, that will happen only after more inspections are done to accommodate more students.
Only one area resident, Freda Gookin, who owns land adjacent to the location, attended the hearing. She asked about traffic and whether they would be using a field for soccer as well as what impact the move would have on her taxes. Rob Horvat, township manager, said her taxes would not be impacted as they are based on the assessed value of her home. The school will still use the soccer fields in Meadville. Gookin had no objection to the variance.
Chris Anderson, zoning board member, suggested the school not use Route 322 and Cotton Road for its main access route to the facility. He said he encouraged LTI to use the Middle Road and Cotton Road area for safety reasons.
After about 40 minutes of testimony, the board recessed and came back with its decision.
Board member Tina Barnard made the motion, seconded by Robert Franklin. “It’s approved,” chairman Anderson said.
Although LTI had been already granted a variance to operate a school there, Humphreys said CCA needed one too because its school is for “children” rather than adults such as the institute had.
Following the hearing, McCurdy said the enrollment is increasing, saying he believes it is because people want an option to public schools. CCA, previously Calvary Baptist Christian Academy, has been in operation for more than 50 years.
