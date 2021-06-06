VERNON TOWNSHIP — After a misstep in April, the Vernon Township supervisors unanimously approved the sale of a 3-acre parcel of land located along French Creek to Ernst Farms.
The sale of parcel 6507-094-4 was voted on at the supervisors' meeting on Thursday. Ernst Farms was the only bidder, and offered $5,995 for the land.
According to Township Manager Robert Horvat, Ernst's bid was around the appraised value of the land.
The township originally intended to sell the land to Ernst through a sealed bidding process back in April. However, due to a miscommunication, the farm did not submit a bid in time for the April 22 deadline.
Supervisor Gary Wagner noted the land "has really not value at all" to the township, being that it is in a flood plain. The parcel of land is located adjacent to land already owned by Ernst Farms.
According to Horvat, the land was purchased in the 1980s by the township for a water well project which fell through.
